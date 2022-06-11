Sonali Bendre reacts to Mahima Chaudhry's breast cancer diagnosis: 'I am sure I’ll do what needs to be done'

Sonali Bendre, who was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in 2018, has reacted to Mahima Chaudhry getting diagnosed with breast cancer. In a new interview, Sonali said that she will do 'what needs to be done'. She also added that she needs time to process the news before she 'can comment on it'. Mahima recently revealed that she was diagnosed with the illness but has made a full recovery after treatment. (Also Read | Mahima Chaudhry finds it strange how Kurukshetra mates Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Manjrekar also got cancer)

Recently, in a seven-minute-long video clip on her Instagram account, Mahima spoke with actor Anupam Kher about her cancer diagnosis and treatment. He had offered her a role in The Signature when she was undergoing treatment for cancer. The actor said she got to know about the diagnosis during her annual health check-up. It was her doctor who suggested that she should consult an oncologist for further examination.

Speaking with News18.com, Sonali said, “Somebody just told me, I haven’t read about it. It’s so sad to hear that. Honestly, I would love to reach out to her and I will. It’s not something I want to say in front of the camera because I just heard about this from another journalist. I have not had the time to process it yet and I am sure I’ll do what needs to be done. I need time to process it off the camera before I can comment on it."

Recently speaking with Hindustan Times, Sonali spoke about her battle with cancer and treatment in New York for months, a few years ago. “This is one disease where the treatment is worse than the disease itself. It kills you from inside. My doctor said, ‘We are carpet-bombing your body’. It’s literally like a nuclear attack on your body. Everything has to be rebuilt, which takes time," she said.

Recalling her diagnosis and treatment, Mahima revealed that her initial tests came out negative but when "we did biopsy of entire cells that were removed, we found tiny portion of cells that had become cancerous". She said she went through chemotherapy to get treated but it was hard to break the news to her parents, especially her ailing mother.

Resharing Anupam's post, Mahima added, "Thank you dear @anupampkher for your love and support! #Repost @anupampkher with @make_repost." The original post read, “Story of @mahimachaudhry‘s courage and Cancer: I called #MahimaChaudhry a month back from US to play a very important role in my 525th film #TheSignature. Our conversation turned to her discovering that she has #BreastCancer.”

It also added, “What followed is in this candid conversation between us. Her attitude will give hope to so many women all over the world. She wanted me to be part of her disclosing about it. She calls me an eternal optimist but dearest Mahima! “You are my HERO!” Friends! Send her your love, warmth, wishes, prayers and blessings. She is BACK on sets where she belongs. She is ready to fly. All those producers/directors out there! Here is your opportunity to tap on her brilliance! Jai ho to her!!"

