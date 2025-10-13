Sonam Bajwa reveals she turned down Bollywood films over kissing scenes: ‘Is Punjab going to be OK with it’

Actor Sonam Bajwa has revealed that she once declined several Bollywood offers because they involved kissing scenes. She says this decision was driven by fear and self-doubt rather than personal conviction. Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa initially turned down Bollywood roles with kissing scenes, fearing how her Punjab audience would react.

Sonam opened up about her inhibitions

In a conversation with Film Companion, the Punjabi star opened up about how cultural expectations and the fear of public judgment held her back early in her career. Sonam said she worried about how audiences in Punjab, where she enjoys massive popularity, would perceive her performing intimate scenes on screen.

“I said no to a couple of things in Bollywood because I kept wondering, Is Punjab going to be okay with it? We have that mentality that families will be watching… I was very scared to do a kissing scene back then. I thought, ‘how are people going to respond to it? How will those who’ve made me who I am react? Will my family understand that it’s just for a film?’ I had all these questions in my mind.”

The Carry on Jatta 3 actor added that her hesitation stemmed from wanting to protect her image and stay true to her core audience. She admitted that she did not want to disappoint people who have supported her since the beginning, explaining that she had created certain boundaries for herself out of respect for her upbringing and cultural roots.

However, a heart-to-heart conversation with her parents completely changed her outlook. “A couple of years ago, I finally spoke to my mom and dad about it. They said, ‘Yes, if it’s for a film, it’s fine.’ I was so shocked. I kept thinking, Why didn’t I talk to them earlier? We make so many assumptions in our heads. I was shy to even bring it up, but they were like, Koi nahi, je film layi hai, koi chakkar nahi (It’s for a film, there’s no problem),” Sonam shared.

Sonam Bajwa’s acting journey

Sonam Bajwa began her career as a model before making her acting debut with the Punjabi film Best of Luck (2013). She rose to fame with Punjab 1984 (2014), earning praise for her natural screen presence and emotional depth. Over the years, she became one of Punjabi cinema’s most popular stars, delivering hits like Nikka Zaildar, Carry On Jatta 3, and Sardaar Ji. Alongside her regional success, Sonam ventured into Hindi cinema with films like Street Dancer 3D and Karam Yuddh, and appeared in Tamil and Telugu projects as well. She was last seen in Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 and is waiting for the release of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat on 21 October.