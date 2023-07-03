Sonam Kapoor joins Dior Autumn-Winter Paris show in trench coat dress, husband Anand Ahuja reacts

Actor Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and dropped photos from Dior's Autumn-Winter show in Paris. She is the only Indian celeb said to be invited. Hollywood star Natalie Portman among others is slated to join her at the event. Also read: Sonam Kapoor dons saree and overcoat for UK PM Rishi Sunak's reception Sonam Kapoor at Dior show in Paris.

Sonam Kapoor at Dior show

For the event, Sonam turned up in a beige Dior outfit. She topped it with a trench coat of the matching shade and black shoes. She paired it with a Dior handbag and a newsie cap. She finished off her look with minimal jewellery and a smokey eye-makeup look.

Sharing the photos, Sonam wrote on the photo-sharing app, “What a stunning show @mariagraziachiuri thank you for inviting me @dior.” She also added details of her look and revealed her sister, Rhea Kapoor was among the ones who styled her for the event.

After she shared the most, the actor's husband Anand Ahuja gave her the loudest cheer. He dropped several loved up emojis for her in the comment section. A fan added, “This look is such a perfection.” “Flawless makeup,” said someone else.

Sonam has been attending international fashion shows for a long time. She is among the most stylish actors in Bollywood. Previously, she had graced Dior's first fashion show in India since 1962. It was held in March 2023 at Gateway of India in Mumbai and made history.

The actor lives in London with her family, husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu. A few days ago, she attended the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's reception at 10 Downing Street on UK-India 2023 week. Sonam represented India in a saree with a modern touch.

Sonam Kapoor's upcoming film

Meanwhile, Sonam will be next seen in Blind. It's her first film to release after embracing motherhood. Directed by Shome Makhija, Blind is an adaption from a Korean film of the same name. The film will release on Jio Cinema on July 7.

Talking about her return to films, Sonam said, "I took two years off as I was pregnant and then wanted to take some time off with my son. Two years are not done yet and I have signed onto two projects - one show and one film that I will start working on. It will release in another year, because that is how films work. Then my idea is to do two pieces of content every year, that's it, not more because I want to spend time with my family as well."

