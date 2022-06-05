Sonam Kapoor enters third trimester, Anand Ahuja calls her a 'graceful pregnant person’. Watch

Sonam Kapoor looks more relaxed than ever on her ‘babymoon’ with husband Anand Ahuja. On Saturday, the couple shared new videos and photos of them enjoying their day by the pool, soaking up the sun, and visiting picturesque restaurants. In one of their new PDA-packed videos, Sonam and Anand also had a sweet social media exchange. Read more: Inside Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's 'babymoon' in Italy with food, drinks and stunning views

Sharing a new video on Instagram Stories from one of their outings during the trip, Sonam thanked Anand as she wrote, “Love You @Anandahuja Thank You for organising the best babymoon”. Anand reshared her video on his Stories, writing “@sonamkapoor for being such a graceful pregnant person! Last stretch now!”

Sonam Kapoor has been documenting her babymoon with husband Anand Ahuja on Instagram.

Sonam and Anand have been taking a little time away from their busy lives. The two have been documenting their babymoon on Instagram, as they rest and relax in Italy, before their baby’s arrival. They have been sharing videos and photos of their romantic outings, and cosy meals. The actor also shared photos and videos of herself cradling her budding belly. On Saturday, Sonam also shared a poolside clip with Anand. She captioned it, “Under the Tuscan sun... with my world (emoji).”

Sonam and Anand married in May 2018, and are expecting their first child together. The actor announced the news on social media in March, 2022. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you.” Sonam added the hashtags #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022 to her post.

In May, Sonam and Anand celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. Wishing Sonam on their special day, Anand shared a few pictures on Instagram and wrote “…the most giving, selfless, generous person in the world. Only kindness and wholeness in your soul. @sonamkapoor… you inspire me every day. Happy anniversary my #EverydayPhenomenal.”

Sonam will next be seen in Shome Makhija's Blind alongside actors Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON