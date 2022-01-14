Sonam Kapoor, Paris Hilton review Priyanka Chopra's new photos, call her 'beautiful' and 'gorgeous'. See pics

On Thursday, actor Priyanka Chopra shared a series of photos from her new photoshoot for a magazine. Actor Sonam Kapoor and famous TV personality, Paris Hilton also reacted to the pictures.

Sharing pictures in different outfits, Priyanka added the caption, “Vanity Fair, February 2022.” She also thanked the team behind the photoshoot in the post.

Actor Sonam Kapoor commented on the picture and wrote, “Beautiful! Proud of this!” Priyanka's mother Dr. Madhu Chopra dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Priyanka's chef Sam Udell wrote, “I just don’t understand how you are so perfect." Natasha Poonawalla wrote, “Gorg.” Paris Hilton also reacted and commented, “Gorgeous.”

Priyanka's fans also commented on the pictures. One fan wrote, “You look equally beautiful in all the outfits, because you have the confidence factor in each one of them.” While one fan said, “It's a Blast of Black. Stunning beauty”

Priyanka was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth chapter of the popular sci-fi film franchise. Priyanka played the role of Sati in the film. She opened up about her character told EW, “It was really fun, at least in the physicality, even with the hair, to have references to young Sati. Even the clothes, we treated her like a warrior but at the same time had an homage to her Indiana roots. We used colors which were Indian. We had borders of sarees. Little details which were so amazing and so well done by the team that as soon as I put it on there was something very sacred about who I became.”

Priyanka will be seen next in the Amazon Prime drama, Citadel, which will premiere in February 2022. The show also stars Game of Thrones and Eternals star Richard Madden.

Read More: Priyanka Chopra says she was embarrassed at Aitraaz screening as she played ‘sexual predator’: ‘Parents were watching’

Priyanka has several other projects in the pipeline. She will also be seen in the film Jee Le Zaraa with actors Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. She also has Text For You with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan, a wedding themed reality show, a romantic comedy with Mindy Kaling and the Ma Anand Sheela biopic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON