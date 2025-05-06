Sonam Kapoor posts sweet, unseen pictures of her son Vayu with dadi Nirmal: ‘Love you’

Actor Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram on Tuesday to remember her grandmother Nirmal Kapoor, a few days after her death. She also posted unseen pictures of her grandmother, including one with her son Vayu and a few others from her childhood. She also wrote a note about loving her while posting them. (Also Read: Anil Kapoor pens moving note for mother Nirmal Kapoor days after her death: She was the glue that kept our family close) Sonam Kapoor posted unseen pictures of her dadi Nirmal Kapoor.

Sonam Kapoor posts unseen pictures of Nirmal Kapoor

Sonam posted a bunch of pictures on her Instagram, writing, “Love you Dadi. ॐ त्र्यम्बकं यजामहे. सुगन्धिं पुष्टिवर्धनम् । उर्वारुकमिव बन्धनान्. मृत्योर्मुक्षीय मामृतात् ॥ Om Try-Ambakam Yajaamahe. Sugandhim Pusstti-Vardhanam. Urvaarukam-Iva Bandhanaan. Mrtyor-Mukssiiya Maa-[A]mrtaat ||” Two childhood pictures show Sonam with her grandmother, while two others are of her in adulthood. One picture shows her and Vayu as her grandma seems to be recuperating on a hospital bed.

This comes after Anil also mourned his mother’s death on his Instagram. A portion of his note mentioned her equation with her grandchildren, “A silent pillar, always smiling, always caring, always bringing warmth to those around her. She was the glue that kept our family close, from our children to our grandchildren, and even our extended family and friends. Her love reached far and wide, and it’s clear from the outpouring of messages and affection that she made a lasting impact on so many hearts.”

Nirmal Kapoor’s death

Anil, Boney Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Reena Kapoor Marwah’s mother, Nirmal, died in Mumbai on May 2 from age-related issues. Dr Santosh Shetty, CEO and Executive Director of Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, said that Nirmal “passed away peacefully” at the hospital. Nirmal was married to producer Surinder Kapoor. Her grandchildren, including Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Harsh Vardhan Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Mohit Marwah, have also followed in their footsteps and work in the film industry.