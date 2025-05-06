Anil Kapoor pens moving note for mother Nirmal Kapoor days after her death: She was the glue that kept our family close

Anil Kapoor paid a heartfelt tribute to his mother mother Nirmal Kapoor in long emotional note on his social media, days after her death. Anil remembered his mother as a "remarkable woman" who always brought warmth to those around her. Anil Kapoor posted long emotional note for his mother Nirmal Kapoor who died on May 2 in Mumbai.(Instagram)

Anil pays tribute to mother in a heartfelt note

On Tuesday, Anil took to his Instagram account and posted a long note along with a carousel of pictures of her mother, with him and his extended family. In the note, Anil also expressed his gratitude for the love and support from those who stood by them, especially people from the film fraternity.

The note read, "The love pouring in from all walks of life has been overwhelming. I truly don’t have the words to express how deeply grateful we are. My mother touched so many lives, not just directly but through the people she nurtured, supported, and loved. She was one of those remarkable women who never stood in the spotlight but whose strength held everyone together."

“A silent pillar, always smiling, always caring, always bringing warmth to those around her. She was the glue that kept our family close, from our children to our grandchildren, and even our extended family and friends. Her love reached far and wide, and it’s clear from the outpouring of messages and affection that she made a lasting impact on so many hearts. A heartfelt thank you to everyone, especially from the film fraternity, for your kind words, prayers, and love. We’re truly humbled and grateful.”

Sonam, Rhea also react

Soon after Anil shared the post, his daughter Sonam Kapoor shared it on her Instagram stories with a note which said, "Love you dadi". Rhea also commented on the post with red heart emoji. Anil's brother Sanjay Kapoor also commented on the post with red heart emojis.

About Nirmal Kapoor

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, producer Boney Kapoor and actor Sanjay Kapoor's mother Nirmal Kapoor died on May 2 in Mumbai due to age-related issues. According to Dr Santosh Shetty, CEO and Executive Director of Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, Nirmal "passed away peacefully at the hospital". Nirmal was married to Surinder Kapoor, a well-known producer in the film industry. They had four children-- Boney, Anil, Sanjay and Reena Kapoor Marwah. She was also the grandmother of several celebrities, including Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Harsh Vardhan Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Mohit Marwah.