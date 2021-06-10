Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja calls her ‘effortlessly selfless’ in romantic birthday post

Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja dedicated a second birthday post to her on Thursday morning, in which he called her ‘effortlessly selfless’ and ‘empathy personified’. He also shared a throwback picture of them hugging.

“You can LITERALLY feel the thoughts, pains, and discomforts of others. You are genuinely and effortlessly selfless - empathy personified - and it is a daily occurrence … Happy birthday @sonamkapoor ; you are why #everydayphenomenal,” he wrote on Instagram.

On Wednesday, Anand shared a black-and-white photograph of him and Sonam at an event, looking at each other, and revealed that it was his phone wallpaper. “I know how much you love wallpapers - well you’re the only wallpaper I need! Happy Birthday my forever wallpaper @sonamkapoor #EverydayPhenomenal,” he wrote. “Hahahahah love you so much,” she commented on the post.

Sonam turned 36 on Wednesday and celebrated with Anand at their home in London. She took to Instagram Stories to share glimpses of the low-key celebrations.

Also read: Vishal Aditya Singh posts cosy photos with Sana Makbul, Nikki Tamboli says ‘love is in the air’

Many of Sonam’s family members, friends and industry colleagues wished her on social media. Her father Anil Kapoor shared unseen childhood photos of her and called her ‘the girl who chases her dreams and follows her heart’. He called himself lucky as a parent and said, “You’re strong when you need to be, kind without fail and always evolving. You have a way of infusing a bit of you in everything and it's one of my favorite things about you.” Her mother Sunita Kapoor, and siblings Rhea Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, also shared posts for her.

Sonam was last seen in a cameo in Vikramaditya Motwane’s AK vs AK, as a fictionalised version of herself. She will be seen next in a crime thriller titled Blind, directed by Shome Makhija. The film, which was shot in a 39-day start-to-finish schedule in Glasgow amid the Covid-19 pandemic, also stars Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli and Lillete Dubey.