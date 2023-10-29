Sonam Kapoor shares a glimpse of son Vayu in new pic with brother-in-law on his birthday

Vayu Kapoor Ahuja's new pic

In the photo, Vayu is seen sitting on his uncle's lap. His uncle was reading a book to Vayu at what seems to be Sonam and Anand's London home. Sharing the photo, Sonam wrote in the caption, “Happy Happy Birthday to the best brother in law.”

“Love you @ase_msb I hope Vayu learns from your curiosity, kindness and empathy. Love you,” she further showered love on the birthday boy. Joining her in the comment section, Anil Kapoor wrote, “Happy birthday to our only musical Maestro in the family lots of love and lots of music mate.” Anand Ahuja dropped loved-up emojis.

Responding to the adorable photo, a fan commented, “Best picture on the internet today.” “Happy birthday to Vayu's uncle,” added another fan. “Finally saw the glimpse of Vayu,” said one more.

Sonam at airport

Meanwhile, Sonam and Anand are back in the city. On Sunday, the couple was spotted walking out of Mumbai airport. The two held hands. However, Vayu wasn't seen with them. She wore a minimal green salwar suit. Anand opted for a casual look.

Sonam married Anand Ahuja in May 2018. She gave birth to Vayu on August 20, 2022. Earlier this year, Vayu turned one. The family marked his first birthday with a celebratory lunch and puja. The private affair was attended by their close family members.

The family wore traditional wear while Vayu looked adorable in a turquoise kurta and white pants. Sharing all the precious moments, Sonam wrote in the caption, “Our Vayu turned 1 yesterday. We did a lovely puja and lunch with the family. Thank you so much to the universe for giving us our blessing. #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents."

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Blind. Released on Jio Cinema, the film was directed by Shome Makhija. It also starred Purab Kohli.

