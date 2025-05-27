Sonu Sood breaks silence after facing flak for riding bike without helmet in Spiti: ‘Was part of script'

Actor Sonu Sood has been facing backlash for a video of him riding a bike in Spiti Valley without wearing a helmet and other safety gear, prompting the Spiti police to plan action against him. Now, Sonu has stepped forward to clarify that the video was actually part of a scripted scene. Also read: Sonu Sood faces flak for riding bike without helmet and safety gear; Spiti police to take action Sonu Sood issued a clarification on social media.

Sonu issues a clarification

On Tuesday, Sonu took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to clarify the controversy surrounding a video of him riding a bike without a helmet. The video caught everyone’s attention on Monday.

He revealed that the footage was old and part of a scripted scene, not a real-life incident. This time, Sonu also shared a video of himself riding a bike while wearing a helmet, showcasing his responsible side.

Sharing the video, Sonu wrote, “Safety First. (Helmet emoji). We always abide by the laws, an old clip without the helmet was a part of our script. So kindly ignore. RIDE SAFE. RIDE SMART. ALWAYS WEAR A HELMET,” he added.

Sonu Sood under the scanner

On Monday, Sonu came under scrutiny for riding a bike in Spiti Valley without wearing a helmet and other safety gear. The timing of the incident drew added criticism, as Sonu had recently advocated for road safety, and his wife had also been injured in a car accident earlier this year.

An Instagram page shared multiple videos of Sonu's Spiti trip, including clips of him riding a bike shirtless and wearing goggles. The clip shows Sonu riding through snow-capped mountains with a bunch of bikers while shirtless, in shorts, with a pair of sunglasses on.

Following widespread criticism online, the Spiti Valley police took to X to announce that they would be taking legal action against Sonu.

Spiti police released a note on X stating that they will take action against Sonu. Their statement reads, “A video is going viral on social media in which a Bollywood actor is seen violating traffic rules in Lahaul-Spiti district. According to preliminary information, the video appears to be from the year 2023.”

“However, the task of investigating the authenticity has been handed over to DySP Headquarters, Kyelang. Whatever necessary action is required as per the law, it will be taken by the district police. District Police Lahaul-Spiti appeals to all citizens and tourists to follow traffic rules and adopt disciplined and responsible behaviour,” the note further read.