Sonu Sood on 15 years of Jodhaa Akbar: I am sad that my mother passed away before she could watch it

Published on Feb 15, 2023 04:29 PM IST

Actor Sonu Sood says his mother, a History professor, guided her throughout the shoot of the 2008 film Jodhaa Akbar.

Actor Sonu Sood in a still from Jodhaa Akbar.
ByRishabh Suri

For actor Sonu Sood, Jodhaa Akbar (2008) was a special film in more ways than one. He played the role of Rajkumar Sujamal, Jodhaa’s (played by actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) cousin brother. The epic was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker.

“I thoroughly enjoyed shooting for this one. Historical films always give me a high. My mom, being a professor of History, had always encouraged me to do some historical films when I am offered. That is why I said yes to this one,” he reveals to us.

The 49-year-old recollects how his mother was a “huge help” during the shoot. Adding, he says, “She helped me with my character, and guided me throughout the shoot, and also with the script. But she couldn’t see the film. She passed away four months before the release. Then I went for the premiere, I could feel she is sitting besides me.”

“It reminds me of her memories. She had visited me on the sets of Jodhaa Akbar, that was the last set she visited. That’s why it remains special. She promised me that this film will change a lot of things for me, and it did,” he gets emotional.

