Sonu Sood’s milkman unable to handle phone calls at odd hours for Covid-19 help: 'I don’t have the capacity'

Actor Sonu Sood on Friday shared a video in which he is seen having a conversation with his milkman Guddu over the phone calls that the latter receives asking for help related to Covid-19. In the video clip on Instagram, Sonu is heard asking Guddu if he responds to the people, who wish to reach out to the actor, on the separate number that Sonu has given him. An exasperated Guddu replies that he gets calls at odd hours.

In a part of the video, a masked Guddu said, "Raat ko phone aata hai, subaha subah phone aane lagta hai. 6 baje uthe nahi raho to bhi phone karte hai. 4 baje phone kardete hai kabhi 1 baje phone kardete hai. Itna pareshaan hogaya ki kehne wali baat nahi (I get calls at night, early morning. I receive calls at 6 am even before I wake up, I also get calls at 4 am as well as 1 am. I can't tell how troubled I am)."

Replying to him, Sonu said, "Mereko bhi toh phone aate hai logo ke mai bhi toh sunta hun, tujhe kya problem hai (I also get calls from people, I also listen to them. What is your problem)?"

Guddu responds, "Sir aapka alag dimag hai. Hamare paas itni capacity nahi hai na. Hum itna jhel nahi paate (Sir, you are smart. I don’t have the capacity. I can't handle so much pressure)." The video continues and in between their conversation, Guddu is seen getting a call asking for Sonu. Sonu also tells him that they have to help people and also advised him to leave the job of selling milk and take up social work.

Captioning the post, Sonu wrote, "मेरे दूध वाले गुड्डू ने भी हाथ खड़े कर दिए हैं (My milkman Guddu has also surrendered) He can't handle the pressure now Everyone who wants to know how I do it, come and stay with me for a day."

Sonu has been helping people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic across the country. Recently, Sonu had ordered oxygen plants that would be installed at hospitals across states.

Also Read: Khushi Kapoor posts 'special' throwback pic from New York with Shanaya Kapoor and Anshula

Last month, Sonu received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Punjab. The actor also launched Sanjeevani - A Shot of Life, an initiative to encourage people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus and for raising awareness about the inoculation drive in the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON