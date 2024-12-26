Sonu Sood says he was offered Chief Minister's post, reveals why he rejected it: ‘I fear losing my freedom’

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Sonu Sood came forward to help the migrant workers and emerged as a national hero gaining a huge fan following. In a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, Sonu Sood claimed that he was offered the post of Chief Minister but he rejected it. Sonu Sood says he was offered CM's post but rejected it. (Instagram)

Sonu Sood reveals why he rejected the post of CM

When asked if he would ever join politics, Sonu Sood said, “I was offered the position of Chief Minister. When I refused, they told me to become deputy chief minister. These were very big people in the country who also offered me a seat in the Rajya Sabha. They told me to take it and that there's no need to fight for anything in politics. It's an exciting phase when such powerful people want to meet you and encourage you to make a difference in the world.”

When the host added that more than the powerful people, the people of the country want him to join politics, Sonu Sood added that he wants to stay out of politics as he is afraid of "losing his freedom" to help people. He addressed how if he is answerable to someone, he might not be able to help as freely as he does now. “When you start getting popular in life, we start rising up in life and there is less oxygen at higher altitudes, so it’s important to know how much one can breathe. So people enter politics for two reasons: to earn money and for power, and I don’t have a craze for any of them. If it’s about helping people, I am already doing that,” he stated.

The actor said that he is not against politics, adding that he has many friends who are politicians and are doing great work. He further added that there might be a change of heart in the future, and he would want to help the country by joining politics, but he is not ready for it right now.

Sonu Sood's upcoming movie

Sonu Sood is currently gearing up for the release of his directorial debut, Fateh. The action thriller also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, Naseeruddin Shah, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in key roles. The film's trailer has fans going crazy about the actor's action-packed avatar. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 10, 2025, and will be clashing with Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's Game Changer.