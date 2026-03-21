South Asian film org Tasveer removes Dhurandhar 2 from lineup: ‘Hindu, muslim, agnostic, atheist, we are one group’

South Asian film organisation, Tasveer, has announced the removal of Aditya Dhar's film Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, from its daily screening lineup at the newly opened Tasveer Film Centre, clarifying that screening the movie was not an endorsement of its content. Tasveer, which showcases South Asian voices through cinema, is recognised by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, meaning films awarded at the festival can become eligible for Oscar consideration. The South Asian film organisation Tasveer decided to pull Dhurandhar from its lineup, saying the film is not an endorsement of its content.

Tasveer clarifies Dhurandhar removal, cites rushed programming process In a statement, Rita Meher, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Tasveer, said: “We have removed Dhurandhar 2 from our daily screening lineup. Screening the film was not an endorsement of its content.” She acknowledged that the selection process for the film had been rushed, saying, “As a new theater, we have been experimenting with programming and bringing Bollywood films to our new home at the Tasveer Film Center — but we, I in particular did not follow the thoughtful process that has guided our work since opening in February. We opened with Cactus Pear, The Voice of Hind Rajab, and All That Is Left of You — and that is who we are.”

Apologising to those affected, Meher added: “We apologise to anyone whose sentiments were hurt, and to any community impacted by this decision. It is part of the learning process. We appreciate the people who reached out. We are still figuring out the process of booking films....This one slipped through.”

She also stressed Tasveer’s inclusive mission, stating: “We at Tasveer are Hindu, Muslim, agnostic, atheist — not one or the other; we are ONE group. We stand by all our brothers and sisters of every religion, gender, faith, caste, and identity.”

Tasveer invited supporters to contribute, noting the financial implications of pulling the film: “If you believe in the values we stand for, we welcome your support with the ticket price, as we absorb the revenue loss from pulling the film and the penalty we must pay to the studio. https://tasveer.org/donate/ no stress if you can’t!”