South Asian film org Tasveer removes Dhurandhar 2 from lineup: ‘Hindu, muslim, agnostic, atheist, we are one group’
Executive Director Rita Meher apologized for the rushed selection process and stressed organisation's commitment to inclusivity.
South Asian film organisation, Tasveer, has announced the removal of Aditya Dhar's film Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, from its daily screening lineup at the newly opened Tasveer Film Centre, clarifying that screening the movie was not an endorsement of its content. Tasveer, which showcases South Asian voices through cinema, is recognised by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, meaning films awarded at the festival can become eligible for Oscar consideration.
Tasveer clarifies Dhurandhar removal, cites rushed programming process
In a statement, Rita Meher, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Tasveer, said: “We have removed Dhurandhar 2 from our daily screening lineup. Screening the film was not an endorsement of its content.” She acknowledged that the selection process for the film had been rushed, saying, “As a new theater, we have been experimenting with programming and bringing Bollywood films to our new home at the Tasveer Film Center — but we, I in particular did not follow the thoughtful process that has guided our work since opening in February. We opened with Cactus Pear, The Voice of Hind Rajab, and All That Is Left of You — and that is who we are.”
Apologising to those affected, Meher added: “We apologise to anyone whose sentiments were hurt, and to any community impacted by this decision. It is part of the learning process. We appreciate the people who reached out. We are still figuring out the process of booking films....This one slipped through.”
She also stressed Tasveer’s inclusive mission, stating: “We at Tasveer are Hindu, Muslim, agnostic, atheist — not one or the other; we are ONE group. We stand by all our brothers and sisters of every religion, gender, faith, caste, and identity.”
Tasveer invited supporters to contribute, noting the financial implications of pulling the film: “If you believe in the values we stand for, we welcome your support with the ticket price, as we absorb the revenue loss from pulling the film and the penalty we must pay to the studio. https://tasveer.org/donate/ no stress if you can’t!”
About Tasveer Org
Tasveer, which describes itself as “the only Oscar®-qualifying South Asian film festival in the world,” is a Seattle-based non-profit organisation that showcases South Asian voices through cinema. Being Oscar‑qualifying means that films awarded at Tasveer can bypass certain standard theatrical requirements and become eligible for Academy Award consideration, giving filmmakers a direct pathway to compete for an Oscar in categories such as short films.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.