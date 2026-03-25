SP MP Afzal Ansari slams Dhurandhar 2 makers over portrayal of Atiq Ahmed: ‘When they want to avail benefit…’

Ever since Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar The Revenge was released, the film has remained firmly in the spotlight. While it has enjoyed a largely positive reception, social media hasn’t held back from picking apart its weaker moments. Now, Samajwadi Party MP Afzal Ansari has taken aim at the makers of Dhurandhar 2, criticising their portrayal of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed. Led by Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 was released on March 19.

SP MP Afzal Ansari slams Dhurandhar 2 makers Several social media users believed that the character of Atif Ahmed in Dhurandhar 2, which is directed by Aditya Dhar, is inspired by UP gangster Atiq Ahmed. Former MP and Mafioso-turned-politician Atiq and his brother Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf were killed on April 15, 2023.

During an interview with ANI, Afzal Ansari slammed the makers of the film franchise for cashing in on a real-life individual to earn money at the box office.

Talking about Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Afzal Ansari said in Hindi, “I have not watched that film. Film industry comes with stories. The screenplay is not based on true incidents. They issue a disclaimer. But they think about how their film will succeed. The story should be interesting. When they want to avail benefit, sell film tickets and get relief from government, they can throw up any name in the air.”

He added, “They portrayed Atiq Ahmed's character and perhaps declared him an ISI agent. He is no more. But those who are still alive have made up a false 'baikunth' here and executed crime with Dawood Ibrahim by their side...No film is being made on them. So, the public can understand all of this..."