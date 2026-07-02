Stebin Ben breaks silence on viral video of his mother ignoring Nupur Sanon: 'Chalo nikalte hain'

In a recent interaction, Stebin defended his mother and cleared the air around the viral moment. He told Galatta India, "My parents are very simple people. Whenever they see the media, they quietly move away because they feel that the media is there for me, not for them. They think, 'This is your profession. People want to see you, not us.' My parents didn't know the media was standing there. The moment they saw the flashlights, they just started walking ahead. I told them, 'It's okay, you go ahead, we'll come behind.' Nupur tried to stop them, but they didn't even realise someone was calling them. They just thought, 'Media hai, chalo nikalte hain.'"

Singer Stebin Ben and actor Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon tied the knot earlier this year in the presence of their close family members and friends. Recently, the couple were spotted stepping out with their parents. However, the video quickly went viral after many on social media claimed that Stebin's mother ignored Nupur and her family and walked away in a hurry.

'People say Nupur got dangerous mother-in-law' Stebin dismissed the online chatter suggesting there was tension between his family and Nupur. He also gave an example of how close Nupur and his mother actually are.

He said, "People are saying Nupur got a dangerous mother-in-law, but it's exactly the opposite. If you meet my parents, you'll understand they're the most simple people. Their whole life revolves around their children. My parents wanted to retire and settle in Kerala because they loved the plantations and the peaceful life there. But they decided to stay with us because we insisted. Their life revolves around their children. If Indians want to know what my mother and Nupur's relationship is like, here's the answer -whenever we play games at home, my mother and Nupur are always on the same team. My father and I are on the other side. That's the kind of bond they share."