Step inside Sonu Sood's ‘Om Shanti Om-inspired’ bungalow with fans' artwork, and a dedicated room for shoes

Filmmaker Farah Khan recently dropped by Sonu Sood’s lavish Mumbai bungalow for her vlog—and what unfolded was a warm, star-studded house tour packed with nostalgia, charm and heartfelt stories. From interiors inspired by Om Shanti Om to fan-made artwork and a room full of sneakers, Sonu’s home is a perfect blend of luxury, personality and gratitude. Farah Khan gives a home tour of Sonu Sood's lavish bungalow.

Welcoming Entryway

The entrance of the house features a large Buddha statue and a cosy seating area perfect for enjoying the pleasant weather. The home opens into a spacious, well-lit living room adorned with a white and beige sofa set, elegant lamps, and a centrally placed staircase. A grand dining table sits nearby, offering a warm space for the family to gather and eat together.

Children’s Rooms

Sonu Sood’s two sons, Ishant and Ayaan, now have their own tastefully done-up rooms. Ishant’s room, with its cool grey palette and expansive window, was described by Farah as “classy.” Ishant cheekily mentioned he once used the large window to sneak in and out at night.

As Farah and Sonu climbed the staircase to reach the first floor of the house, Farah was heard saying, “Wow, just a nice house, looks like Om Shanti Om set.” Sonu replied, “Yes, it’s inspired by that only.”

Ayaan’s room features wooden flooring and opens up to a charming balcony view. A striking anime painting on the wall caught Farah’s attention, prompting her to exclaim, “This could go for lakhs and lakhs!” Sonu shared the touching backstory: the painting was gifted by a fan he had helped move to Mumbai, who now lives nearby. Ayaan’s balcony includes a peaceful seating area surrounded by lush greenery — even a mango tree.

Media Room

The actor also showed his compact media room, furnished with a white sofa set and TV — a space where he often hosts meetings for upcoming film projects. The highlight of this room is a unique thread painting gifted by a fan who travelled all the way from his hometown just to present it.

Shoe Room Goals

A self-confessed sneakerhead, Sonu has dedicated an entire room to his impressive shoe collection, displayed in a transparent wardrobe. When Farah asked if the collection was entirely his, Sonu laughed and said that now his sons wear the same size — so they share.

Kitchen & Temple Corner

The house also includes a sleek modular kitchen equipped with air-conditioning. Just beside it is a small temple space, maintaining a spiritual corner in this modern home. Fans couldn’t get enough of Sonu Sood’s beautiful house. One of the comments read, "Sonu sood House is warm and welcoming." Another wrote, "He has decorated his house with fans' paintings and not some big painter's work." Another wrote, "What a beautiful home."

In the vlog, Sonu was seen making avocado toast and a healthy wrap for Farah and Dilip. The two also reminisced about the days shooting for Happy New Year in Dubai, and Farah revealed that Sonu, being a vegetarian, only had salad for 150 days shoot.