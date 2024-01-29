 Subhash Ghai reveals Anil Kapoor wanted to play Sanjay Dutt's role in Khal Nayak | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Subhash Ghai reveals Anil Kapoor wanted to play Sanjay Dutt's role in Khal Nayak: 'He was even ready to go bald'

Subhash Ghai reveals Anil Kapoor wanted to play Sanjay Dutt's role in Khal Nayak: ‘He was even ready to go bald’

ANI |
Jan 29, 2024 06:51 AM IST

Subhash Ghai's 1993 crime drama Khal Nayak starred Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, and Jackie Shroff. The filmmaker has directed Anil Kapoor in several hits.

Actor Anil Kapoor has worked with filmmaker Subhash Ghai in several films like Karma, Ram Lakhan, Trimurti, and Yuvvraaj. However, Khal Nayak was one film that did not land in Anil's kitty despite his great relationship with Ghai. Speaking to ANI, Ghai recalled how every star back then wanted to play the primary role in Khal Nayak, which was essayed by Sanjay Dutt. (Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor addresses Animal's ‘toxic masculinity’ criticism and more in new video: 5 takeaways)

Anil Kapoor was the first choice for Khal Nayak
Anil Kapoor was the first choice for Khal Nayak

"When news broke out in the market that I am making Khal Nayak, many heroes approached me as they wanted to be a part of the film. Anil Kapoor came and expressed his interest in doing the film. He even got ready to be bald, but I (was looking for something else). Sanjay Dutt was the right fit," he said.

On being asked why he particularly chose Sanjay over anybody else, Ghai elaborated, "Sanjay Dutt has a typical face. He can be dangerous, he can be innocent. If you look at his face, there is an innocence to it but at the same time, if he becomes angry, he is truly dangerous. He operates in two shades and that is why he was the best choice for Khal Nayak. I told him to just follow me, so he said you just act, I'll follow you and he did exactly that. Every scene in Khal Nayak, he copied them as I wrote them in great detail. I was also a performer so that helped as well."

Khal Nayak was released in 1993. The film revolves around a ruthless gangster (Sanjay), who falls in love with an undercover cop (Madhuri Dixit). Jackie Shroff also played a crucial role in the film.

Subhash Ghai also shared his plans on making a sequel to Khalnayak in 2020, but there has been no update on that front yet.

