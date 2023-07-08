Suchitra Krishnamoorthi feels Shah Rukh Khan was thinking about Gauri Khan during Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has shared that when Shah Rukh Khan worked in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa he would think about his wife Gauri Khan which led to his innocent expressions in the film. In a new interview, Suchitra said that she feels Shah Rukh would look at her but think about Gauri Khan. She added that Gauri would be on the film's set and they would share conversations. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan recalls 'raw, uncontrolled' self from Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa days) Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (L); the actor with Gauri Khan.

About Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994) is a coming-of-age romantic comedy film directed by Kundan Shah. The film starred Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepak Tijori in the lead role. It also featured Naseeruddin Shah, Rita Bhaduri, Satish Shah, Anjan Srivastava and Ashutosh Gowarikar among others. The film was remade in Telugu as Swapnalokam (1999).

What Suchitra said about Shah Rukh

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Suchitra said, "I used to mainly talk to Gauri, I don't think I spoke much to Shah Rukh. I always say this that I think jab Shah Rukh Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa karrahe the, woh mujhe nahi dekh rahe the woh Gauri ko dekh rahe the (when Shah Rukh was doing Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa he was not looking at me but at Gauri)." What Suchitra meant was though Shah Rukh would look at her, he would think he was talking with Gauri.

She also added, "Isliye woh expressions sab itna masoom, itna real (that's why those expressions were so innocent, so real). It was all so real. So I think he would look at me and think that he is looking at Gauri. Becasue unki nayi nayi shaadi huyi thi (they were newly married then) and yeah so that's what brought out that innocence and earnestness."

Suchitra's projects so far

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa marked Suchitra's debut in Bollywood. She played the role of Anna in the film. Since then she has featured in many films such as Jazbaat, Vaade Iraade, Vishwa, My Wife's Murder, Rann, Mittal v/s Mittal, Romeo Akbar Walter, and Odd Couple among others. She has also been part of several television serials including Kash-m-kash, Chunauti, Never Kiss Your Best Friend, and Guilty Minds.

Shah Rukh's films

Shah Rukh made his much-awaited comeback after a hiatus of four years with Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, which was released in January this year. He will be next seen in the upcoming action-thriller Jawan, which is all set to hit the theatres on September 7. Helmed by Atlee, the film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. He also has director Rajkumar Hirani's next Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu.

