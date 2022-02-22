Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Zoya Akhtar seen in Mumbai's Khar, fan says: 'Archie's coming'. See pics

Suhana Khan, daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan, and Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, were spotted in Khar, Mumbai on Tuesday evening. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar was also seen in Khar.

Pictures of Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Zoya Akhtar were shared online by the paparazzi. In the pictures, Suhana wore a black cropped jacket over a white top and grey pants. She kept her hair loose and carried an off white bag.

Zoya was spotted wearing a black T-shirt, striped trousers and carried a denim jacket along with her bag. The filmmaker, who was wearing a face mask, pulled it down when asked by the photographers to pose for pictures. Agastya was seen seated in a car with his friends.

Reacting to their pictures shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, a fan wrote, "Archie's coming bro." On another video of Suhana shared by a paparazzo account, a person commented, "She is totally ready for debut." "Can't wait to see her in Bigg Screen," said another fan. "Gorgeous," said another person.

Last year, the official Instagram account of Netflix India had announced that Zoya will direct a new musical drama set in the 1960s based on Archie Comics. However, no details about the cast were revealed. It was reported that Suhana, Agastya along with Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor will make their debut with the film. The name of Ibrahim Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan's son, was also linked to the project.

Announcing the project, the caption read, “Get your milkshakes ready because Archie and the gang are about to get down and desi in ‘The Archies’. A coming-of-age musical drama directed by @zoieakhtar. Coming soon to Netflix! #TheArchiesOnNetflix.” The movie will be produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India. Zoya and Reema Kagti had shared the news on their respective Instagram accounts as well.

In a statement, Zoya had said, “It was a large part of my childhood and teenage years. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous. I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic and yet resonates with the young adults today."

The Archie Comic is about the lives of four friends--Archie Andrews, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge and Jughead Jones-- as they navigate their teenage lives. Archie is caught in a love triangle with Veronica and Betty. Jughead is known for his love for food.

