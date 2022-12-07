Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor return from Alibaug after celebrating Navya Naveli Nanda's birthday. Watch

Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Shanaya Kapoor returned to Mumbai from Alibaug on Wednesday after celebrating Navya Naveli Nanda's 25th birthday. Suhana is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Shanaya is Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter and Agastya Nanda is the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. (Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan wishes 'music partner' Navya Naveli Nanda on birthday, emotional Shweta Bachchan calls him 'best mamu')

Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account posted videos of the trio arriving in Mumbai on a ferry. For the travels, Suhana wore a pink crop top, white pants and sandals. She carried a white bag and had dark sunglasses. Agastya opted for a mauve T-shirt, off-white pants and sneakers. Shanaya wore a brown jacket and matching shorts. She also carried a backpack.

In the video, Suhana was seen getting off the boat along with Shanaya, Agastya and another friend. A few people also carried their luggage. All of them got into different cars as they headed home from the Gateway of India where they deboarded the boat.

On Tuesday, Shanaya Kapoor posted a picture collage on her Instagram Stories featuring herself and Navya. She wrote, "Happy birthday my navlooo. I love you!" Navya's uncle-actor Abhishek Bachchan shared a throwback photo with her and wrote, "Happy birthday to my music partner! Love you @navyananda." Her mother Shweta Bachchan also shared her picture and said on Instagram, "Happy birthday my darling girl. Quite simply- nothing makes sense without you. You are my compass, Jedi and alarm clock!!! I love you."

Suhana and Agastya are all set to make their Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. It also stars Khushi Kapoor, Yuvraj Menda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja and Dot. Set against the backdrop of the 1960s, the film will exclusively stream on Netflix.

Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, The Archies is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. The Archies will be a live-action musical set. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Shanaya will make her acting debut with Karan Johar's Bedhadak, essaying the role of Nimrit. In the movie, she will be seen with Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada. In March 2022, she announced the news on her Instagram handle and unveiled her first look from the film.

