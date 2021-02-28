IND USA
Suhana Khan spends Saturday night with her girlfriends.
Suhana Khan spends Saturday night with her girlfriends.
Suhana Khan gets goofy with her girlfriends, showered with hugs during a Saturday night get-together

  Suhana Khan spent her Saturday night with friends in New York. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter took to her Instagram Stories and shared a glimpse of her whereabouts.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:30 PM IST

Suhana Khan spent her Saturday night with her friends in New York. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter left hearts skipping a beat when she took to Instagram Stories and shared a candid video revealing her weekend whereabouts. In the video, Suhana and her two friends were seen goofing around with the camera before a fourth friend joined them.

Although the video did not give a good look at her outfit, it seemed like Suhana was sporting a two-piece all-black ensemble. In another video shared by one of her friends, Suhana appeared to be at a small gathering with her friends showering her with love. One of her friends wrapped her in a hug while Suhana couldn't stop laughing. Suhana sported minimal make-up while a thin necklace was seen peeping out in the frame.

Also Read: Priyanka, Parineeti's movies rank in top 10 on Netflix US: 'Chopra domination'

The new videos come just a few days after the 20-year-old took the social media by storm with her cheese grating photo. Suhana shared a photo on her Instagram and showed the world a glamourous way to grate cheese. The photo received several reactions from fans and her friends from Mumbai. One of which was from her friend, granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda who wrote, "Ohkaaayyy," with a fire emoji.

Suhana is currently a filmmaking student at the New York University. Before her admission into NYU, Suhana was a student of Ardingly College in the UK. During her period at the college, Suhana played the lead role of Juliet. Shah Rukh had flown down to London to witness the play in person. She was also a part of a short film, The Grey Part of Blue.

In a 2018 interview, Suhana told Vogue India, "I don’t think there was any one moment when I decided. Since I was young, I’d do all these accents and impressions. But my parents only realised I was serious about acting when they saw a performance of mine for the first time. I was playing Miranda in a school performance of The Tempest."

nerolac