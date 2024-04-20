Suhana Khan gives us travel envy as she shares vacation pics from Milan

Actor Suhana Khan is bidding Milan ‘ciao’ after spending a few beautiful days in the Italian fashion capital. On Saturday, Suhana took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from her trip. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan's new photoshoot for Aryan Khan's luxury brand gets mixed reaction from fans) Suhana Khan posted many pictures from her trip.

Suhana's Italian holiday

The first photo showed Suhana in a grey shirt, black jacket, dark sunglasses, with her long hair falling on her shoulders. She is standing on a brick road, soaking in the sun with other tourists and locals around her. More pictures showed aesthetic Milanese alleyways, Suhana gave a glimpse of her polkadot fitted dress, her black Givenchy jacket, aerial video of a green, small village, a plate of delicious-looking spaghetti and more. Suhana was likely joined on the trip by her friend Tanaaz Bhatia.

Suhana captioned the post ‘Ciao!’, marking the end of her trip. Her BFF, actor Ananya Panday commented, “Can see all the new shopping already.”

What has she been upto?

Before this, Suhana was seen in Kolkata last week for the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royal. Ananya and Suhana's father, team owner Shah Rukh Khan was also present in the Eden Gardens stadium to cheer for the team. Suhana shared a bunch of pictures of herself from the stadium. “Winning at home.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan made her entry into the film industry with her debut film The Archies. The Netflix movie was directed by Zoya Akhtar and released in December last year. It marked the first big screen adaptation of the popular comics by the same name. Suhana played Veronica Lodge in the movie while Agastya Nanda plays Archie Andrews. Khushi Kapoor played Betty Cooper. The film was critically lauded but wasn't too eagerly accepted by the audience.

Reports suggest Suhana will be seen next with her father in a action film titled King. It will bear the same flavour as Natalie Portman's Leon: The Professional.