Suhana Khan goes gaga over bestie Shanaya Kapoor's new pics, fan says 'I just dropped my phone, woah'

Suhana Khan loved her friend Shanaya Kapoor's new photo shoot, pictures from which she posted on Instagram on Tuesday. Shanaya posed in a beige tank top with brown leather pants.

She wrote, "Comment some caption inspo," and added a couple of smiley face and chocolate emojis. Suhana Khan, the daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan, dropped heart-eye emojis, and Shanaya's mother, Maheep Kapoor dropped three heart emojis. One of her fan clubs, however, commented that it 'just dropped my phone' at the sight of her.





Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her acting debut in a Dharma Productions film slated to begin shooting this year. Shanaya previously served as an assistant director on Sharan Sharma's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, starring her cousin Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. It was announced earlier this year that she has been signed by the Dharma Cornerstone Agency.

Shanaya, the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor, had been groomed for the gig over many years, and built up for the announcement by first making her Instagram account public. Maheep said in an interview that they were shocked at the attention Shanaya received on her first day of going public.

She told PeepingMoon in an interview, "It was thought of, that at this time in the morning we'll go and debut. By evening, around eight or nine, she was already at one lakh followers. It was going crazy. Me and Shanaya were a little in shock."

Shanaya's debut was announced in a special video shared by Dharma Productions. "Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here’s to a great journey ahead with the @dcatalent family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahhh!!) this July by @dharmamovies , can’t wait for you all to see what we’re up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad," she'd written in a post, sharing the video.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan enjoys pool date in New York with her girlfriends. See photos

Suhana is also expected to follow in her father's footsteps and join the film industry. But she is currently pursuing higher studies at New York University, per her father's mandate.