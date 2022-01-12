Suhana Khan goes ‘wow’ as BFF Ananya Panday shares new pics in swimsuit

On Tuesday, actor Ananya Panday shared a series of photos of herself on Instagram. Ananya's friend, actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, reacted to the post.

Sharing a bunch of photos of herself wearing a colourful outfit, Ananya wrote, “Caught a vibe.”

Suhana reacted to the pictures and commented, “Wow.” Actor Bhumi Pednekar dropped fire emojis in the comments section.

Ananya is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday and fashion designer Bhavana Pandey. In 2020, Bhavana appeared on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and shared how Ananya, Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana grew up together.

Earlier this year, in an interview with Vogue, Ananya revealed how Suhana is the ‘makeup guru’ of their squad. "She does the perfect winged liner!" Ananya said. She added "I am probably the worst at it out of everyone.”

In another interview with Mid-Day, Ananya talked about Suhana and said that she is a ‘brilliant’ actor. She said, “Suhana and I were in the same school together. We used to be in all the school plays and she used to be the main lead and I used to be this thing moving in the background. This is really cool because I think she is a brilliant actor. Suhana is just too talented...She is a great singer and a great dancer. A lot of big things are meant for Suhana."

Ananya has recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film Liger. The film also stars South Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda. Film's director, Puri Jagannadh has also roped in legendary boxer Mike Tyson as part of their project.

Read More: Suhana Khan has a merry time with her friends, see pics from her night out here

She also has Shakun Batra's film Gehraaiyan in the pipeline. Apart from Ananya, the film casts actors Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in lead roles. The film will have an OTT release on Amazon Prime on February 11, 2022. Apart from this, she also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in the pipeline, in which she will be seen with actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON