Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has a merry time with her friends in never-before-seen pics. See here

A bunch of new pictures of Suhana Khan have surfaced online and it shows the 21-year-old having a ball with her friends. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter has been in the US, where she's pursuing her higher studies.

In one of the pictures, Suhana was dressed in an all-black ensemble for the night and was seen sharing a hearty laugh with a couple of her friends at what seemed to be a restaurant. In another, Suhana was seen holding her friend's hand as they walked through a corridor.

Taking to the comments section of the post, Suhana wrote, “Miss u guys.” While the pictures are new, it isn't clear if they were recently clicked.

Suhana is a student at the New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. Last month, Suhana had hinted at bidding farewell to New York. Taking to Instagram, Suhana shared a black-and-white picture of a moving truck, with the lines, “Don’t worry. Even if you leave New York, you will always be a New Yorker,” written on it. Although she wrote no caption, she did add a broken heart emoji.

Her friends hinted at her farewell in the comments. “You’re going to do amazing things,” one wrote. “Good luck girl!” another commented. One friend was sad about her leaving and said, “I refuse to accept this.”

Suhana has been laying low on social media since her brother Aryan Khan's arrest in a drug-related case. In October, after an alleged raid on a Goa-bound cruise ship, Aryan was arrested and was under judicial custody for a month, spending a few weeks in jail as well. He was granted bail on October 28.

While she didn't comment on the issue, she did like a post shared by Hrithik Roshan showing his support to Aryan. Suhana, too, shared a black-and-white picture collage following his bail and sent both Shah Rukh and Aryan love.

