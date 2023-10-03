Suhana Khan turns protective, holds brother AbRam's hand as paparazzi surround them for pics. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan's children Suhana Khan and AbRam were out for some quality time in Mumbai on Tuesday. While their parents were not visibly seen with them, Suhana became the protective sister of her little brother as the paparazzi surrounded them for pictures. A video of them leaving a cafe has surfaced online. (Also read: Suhana Khan enjoys sunset by the ocean, takes buggy ride amid greenery in new post from vacation. Watch)

Suhana and Abram spotted together

Suhana will soon mark her acting debut with The Archies.

Paparazzi spotted Suhana Khan tagging along with AbRam to a cafe. Suhana looked beautiful in a grey bodycon dress with white prints and hair tied up in a high ponytail. Meanwhile, AbRam looked casual in a white tee and blue pants.

As they left the venue together, the media followed them while they were heading towards their vehicle. Big sister Suhana made sure she held AbRam's hand and guided him amid the frenzy.

Reacting to the rare sight of AbRam with his sister, a fan commented, "That little boy is (heart eyes emoticon) so adorable." Another wrote, "Well mannered kid." A comment also read, "The way he hold his sister hand is so nice!"

Suhana and AbRam were last seen together with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan as they attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Ambani Family residence, Antilia.

Suhana's big debut

Suhana is gearing up for the release of her debut film The Archies. The Netflix film is directed by Zoya Akhtar. Besides Suhana, it marks the acting debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor who is also Janvhi Kapoor's sister. Agastya will be seen as Archie Andrews and Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper. It also stars Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja and Aditi Dot.

The Archies, a coming-of-age musical, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion. Zoya recently unveiled the film's teaser revealing that the film is set in 1964 in Riverdale, described on a railway sign as a "hill station".

The film is backed by Netflix India, Zoya and Reema's Tiger Baby, Archie Comics and Graphic India. It will release on December 7.

