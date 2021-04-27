Suhana Khan misses cousin Arjun Chhiba's girlfriend Manavi Gaur on her birthday, shares throwback pic

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has shared a throwback picture with her cousin Arjun Chhiba and his girlfriend Manavi Gaur, adding that she misses them. She posted the picture to wish Manavi on her birthday.

Suhana posted the picture on Instagram Stories late Monday. She wrote, "Birthday girl miss you @manavigaur." She also pasted a heart emoji in the caption. While Manavi is dressed in a denim shirt, Suhana and her cousin are wearing matching black T-shirts.

Suhana's Instagram post.

Earlier this year, Suhana had posted another throwback pic with Arjun and Manavi, and called them her "babysitters". Suhana captioned the photo, "I miss my babysitters." She added, "Ignore the awkward arm".

Suhana's post





Suhana often shares posts dedicated to her friends and family. Her cousins Arjun and his sister Alia Chhiba also feature frequently on her Instagram page. Alia and Arjun are the children of Suhana's mom Gauri Khan's brother. Recently, Suhana had shared a photo with Alia to wish her on her birthday.

Suhana is currently pursuing a film studies course at the New York University and aspires to become an actor. Her father Shah Rukh, however, has said that all his children will have to complete their studies before they are allowed to pursue their acting or filmmaking careers.

