Suhana Khan shares pic with Ananya Panday and Navya Nanda; says they 'CTRL my life, happiness'

Actor and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has shared a new picture with her friends Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Suhana posted the photos in which they twinned in white outfits. (Also Read | Ananya Panday says she once leaked Suhana Khan's number on social media) Navya Naveli Nanda posed with Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan in a new photo.

Suhana shares pic with Ananya, Navya

In the photo, Ananya Panday stood in the middle with Suhana on one side and Navya on the other. All of them smiled as they posed for the camera. Sharing the picture, Suhana gave a shoutout to Ananya's new film CTRL as well, "@ananyapanday and @navyananda 'CTRL my life and happinesss' (tongue out emoji). CTRL on @netflix_in!!"

In the picture, Suhana wore a white camisole and denims. Ananya was seen in a white shirt and matching pants. Navya Naveli Nanda opted for a white top and dark blue pants. Ananya shared the post on her Instagram Stories. CTRL is a film starring Ananya. A gripping cyberthriller, it has been directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.

About CTRL

In the film, Ananya plays Nella Awasthi, an influencer who, after a painful breakup, turns to Artificial Intelligence (AI) to erase her ex-boyfriend Joe from her life. The story takes a thrilling turn with AI going out of control.

Ananya recently shared how she handles breakups in real life. Speaking to news agency ANI, Ananya revealed that, unlike her character Nella, she leans on her "real friends" when going through tough times, especially breakups. "I lean on my real-life friends only. As Nella proved in the film, it's not the best thing to rely on AI and all these digital things. I prefer to stick to physical friendships," she shared.

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the film also stars Vihaan Samat, best known for his role in Mismatched. The cyberthriller was released on October 4 on Netflix and is now available for streaming. The movie marks Ananya's second OTT release this year, following her web series debut with Call Me Bae in September.

About Suhana's next film

Suhana will reportedly be seen next with her father-actor Shah Rukh Khan in King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film will also star Abhishek Bachchan. Suhana made her debut with The Archies. It also starred Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Dot. It premiered on Netflix last year.