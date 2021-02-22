Suhana Khan shares the perfect golden hour pic with her friends. See here
Suhana Khan, the daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan has shared a cute new photo with her friends. Suhana and her friends are seen posing for a selfie during the golden hour.
The photo shows Suhana with her hair tied behind her. She is wearing a black shirt and pink lipstick, smiling for the camera. One of her friend is seen pouting for the selfie while another is sticking her tongue out. Suhana did not add any caption to the photo but drew a heart on it.
On Sunday, Suhana had shared another picture from a party. The photo showed her and a friend, posing under deep red lights. "Probably should've worn heels," she wrote with a sad face emoji. She was seen in a turtle neck sleeveless top and high-waist trousers paired with black flat shoes. While her friend posed in a full-sleeved top and cargo pants paired with high heels, Suhana stood beside her to pose for the camera.
Suhana flew New York recently after spending several months with her family in Mumbai and Dubai during the coronavirus pandemic. She has been sharing regular updates about her life in the US, where she is pursuing a course in film studies at the New York University.
She had recently shared glamorous pictures with her friends on Instagram and captioned it, "l8r, not. now." She was seen wearing a two-piece beige bodycon dress while her friends were in black short dresses.
Suhana is the middle child to Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan. She has two brother--Aryan and AbRam. Last year, Suhana had written a post on Instagram about how she had faced online hate for her skin colour. She had written: "I've been told I'm ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old. Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what's sad is that we are all Indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can't. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I'm sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you're not 5"7 and fair you're not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I'm 5"3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism."
