Suhana Khan to Rajveer Deol: Star kids who carried family legacy forward in 2023

2023 was a remarkable year in the history of Bollywood. The industry bounced back like never before after the Covid pandemic with multiple blockbusters like Jawan, Pathaan and Gadar 2. Notably, 90s stars Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol made impactful comebacks, dispelling any notions of retirement and proving that age is no barrier to success. The year looked special as their kids made their film debuts at the time when they were not in mood to pass the crown but instead have a seat beside them during their active reign. Also read: Tara Sutaria on competition with Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor Shah Rukh Khan with daughter Suhana Khan at The Archies premiere. (AFP)

Sons and daughters of the most successful stars

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, 23, made her film debut at a time when the star achieved unparalleled success at the age of 58 with not one but two ₹1000 crore grossers--Pathaan and Jawan. And the year has not come to an end yet with the actor recapturing the screens once again with his third release, Dunki. Suhana is yet to be seen on the silver screen but her digital debut too made quite an impact, coming from director Zoya Akhtar. The Netflix original had Suhana playing one of the leads and had her father’s colleagues raving about her performance on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan and family at the premiere of Suhana Khan's film, The Archies. (Sunil Khandare)

The year couldn’t get any bigger for Sunny Deol, who at 66, delivered the biggest commercial hit of his career, Gadar 2. Interestingly, his younger son Rajveer Deol made his acting debut with a romantic film, Dono, which had a theatrical release when Gadar 2 was yet to wrap up its lifetime run in theatres. It gets even more special for the Deol family as Dharmendra featured in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and got everyone talking for his kissing scene with Shabana Azmi. He also made an appearance in the two-part period web series, Taj.

Avnish Barjatya, Sunny Deol, Rajveer Deol, Paloma and Sooraj Barjatya during Dono promotions. (PTI)

Salman's niece is in the game too

At 57, Salman Khan continues to hold his unmarried status but has never left any stone unturned in promoting his brothers, friends and other family members. After skipping his Eid ritual due to Covid pandemic, he finally delivered an Eid release this year in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film didn’t fulfill the expectations but the actor bounced back with the Diwali release, Tiger 3. Salman’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri is of the same age as Suhana and made her acting debut with the film, Farrey. He introduced Alizeh on social media and did his bit in promoting the film.

Salman Khan with niece Alizeh Agnihotri.

Alizeh is the daughter of Salman’s sister Alvira Khan and her filmmaker husband Atul Agnihotri. “I don’t think Farrey is that unusual, but when you compare it with other industry launches, it is different. It is not a love story or all of that. For a girl, it’s a different way to be presented in the movie industry,” Alizeh told PTI in an interview. Directed by Soumendra Padhi, Farrey delves into the complex world of academic deception, where an orphaned scholarship recipient gets entangled in a cheating racket.

New directors and a new Bachchan on the block

A Kapoor girl also joined the industry this year. Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor sister and daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi, got to play Betty in The Archies. While Janhvi Kapoor shone bright in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal this year, Boney Kapoor was also seen in front of the camera for a change. He had made a guest appearance as himself in AK Vs AK but this year, he explored acting with the role of Ranbir Kapoor’s father in the film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. And since he has already taken up acting, he may say yes to more roles in future.

The Bachchans at The Archies premiere. (Sunil Khandare)

Amitabh Bachchan continues to be the most hard working actor in the Indian film industry. But this year, Jaya Bachchan too took out time from her political responsibilities to play a dominating family matriarch in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. And, rest is history as Jaya completely owned the film with her acting prowess. In the same year, her grandson Agastya Nanda also made his acting debut as the male lead in The Archies. Looking at his graduation pictures on Instagram around an year ago, many were taken by surprise when they saw Agastya showing his impressive dancing and acting skills in the musical comedy. The Bachchan legacy was on full display as the entire family including Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda came to The Archies premiere.

Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasmaan Bhardwaj and Sooraj Barjatya’s son Avnish Barjatya also announced their entry in their fathers’ domain. While Vishal Bhardwaj directed the thriller web series, Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley and then the OTT film, Khufiya, Aasman made his silver screen directorial debut with the multi-starrer, Kuttey. Sooraj’s son Aasman meanwhile, made his directorial debut with Dono.

The upcoming year promises an extended list of debuts, with Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan gearing up to showcase their talents. While Sanjay Kapoor is playing his second innings well, his daughter Shanaya Kapoor too is working on her debut film after her first was shelved.

