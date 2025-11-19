Sujoy Ghosh defends Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar amid backlash over use of Madhubala’s classic qawwali

The trailer of Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film Dhurandhar has set social media buzzing, but not entirely for the right reasons. Now, filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh has stepped in to defend the film amid accusations of lacking originality, sparked by its use of Madhubala’s classic qawwali Na Toh Karvan Ki Talaash Hai. The trailer of Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film Dhurandhar was released on Tuesday.

Sujoy Ghosh backs Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar

It all started when Sujoy took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to praise the makers for the trailer.

“That dhurandhar trailer is toooo good. all my favorite actors in one film. And that song at the end of the trailer? ekdum kickum assum (it is awesome),” Sujoy wrote.

Reacting to it, one social media user commented, “That song at the end of #Dhurandhar is not original but a version of Manna Dey’s song word by word… in terms of music, Bollywood has zero originality to offer.”

That’s when Sujoy came forward to support the makers and defend them. “No one claimed its original. infact if anything… its good that they got a song from barsaat ki raat out there,” Sujoy replied.

Sujoy's response.

To this, the social media user responded, “Agree on that. this is just painful (while full respect to folks who bring back sweet memories of past) to see that no good songs are coming out except here and there couple of songs in few movies. I wrote that because now it has become a trend to pick past songs, create a new and get done with it.”

When it comes to the song, Na Toh Karvan Ki Talaash Hai is sung by Manna Dey, Asha Bhosle, Mohammad Rafi, Sudha Malhotra and SD Batish. The song featured in 1960 film Barsaat Ki Raat, which was directed by PL Santoshi and produced by R Chandra. The romantic musical featured Madhubala, Bharat Bhushan and Shyama.

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, and Sanjay Dutt. The movie is jointly produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. The film is slated to release in cinemas on December 5, 2025, followed by a Netflix premiere. Also starring R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, the film tells the story of an undercover agent