Sukhee box office collection day 1: Shilpa Shetty's film witnesses poor opening, mints 30 lakh in India

Sukhee box office collection day 1: Sukhee, starring Shilpa Shetty in the lead role, had a poor opening at the domestic box office. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned ₹30 lakh nett in India, as per rough data, on day one of its release. It may earn ₹40 lakh on Saturday as per the report. The film hit theatres on Friday. (Also Read | Sukhee review: Shilpa Shetty's warm slice-of-life tale brings a much needed calm back to the movies) Shilpa Shetty and Kusha Kapila in a still from Sukhee.

About Sukhee

In Sukhee, Chaitanya Chaudhary plays the role of Shilpa's husband. The film also features​ Amit Sadh, Kiran Kumar, and Kusha Kapila in pivotal roles. The film deals with patriarchy and women's empowerment with a dash of comedy.

Sukhee marks the directorial debut of Sonal Joshi and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Shikhaa Sharma. The film has been written by Radhika Anand, with the screenplay by Paulomi Dutta.

Sukhee review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Sukhee is a slice-of-life story, light-hearted comedy but deep down, it strikes an emotional chord. It makes you believe that there is a Sukhee in all of us. At the risk of being judged, I'd say that it's not easy for a lot of women to make the choice that Sukhee eventually makes, but in its own way, that's also a showcase of strength and courage. Sukhee is no Thappad, but it has its own way of telling how you can stand for your self-respect. It also has touches of English Vinglish, but never to a point that you start to draw similarities or compare."

Shilpa spoke about Sukhee

Recently, talking about the film, Shilpa told news agency ANI that her character Sukhee is different from the roles she has portrayed so far. She had said, “I think an actor is always waiting to try something different and Sukhee's character is a kind of character that I have never done. She is really Bedhadak, Beparwah, and Besharam, in her younger days and how she changes. And her journey of self-discovery is just beautiful."

“When she goes to the reunion with her friends, she realizes how much difference there is between what was Sukhee in the past and what she has become now. This is a story of relationships, this is a family film, this is a story of friendship. I just feel like it's a film that will make people happy, that will make people think and entertain people,” she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail