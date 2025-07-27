Suniel Shetty slammed again ‘husband career banaega’ remark: ‘He should just stop talking’

After facing backlash for his remark about the "comfort of C-section”, Suniel Shetty has landed in hot water once again. This time, the actor is being criticised for his recent statement suggesting that a wife should understand when her husband is busy with his career and she should focus on the child. Earlier this year, Suniel Shetty was called out for his “comfort of C-section” remark.

What did Suniel say

During an interview with Pinkvilla, Suniel was asked about how the meaning of marriage has changed over the years. Suniel said, “Aaj kal bachon mein patience hai hi nahi. Shaadi kuch time ke baad ek samjhauta hota hai, where you have to understand each other, live for each other. (Kids these days have no patience. Marriage, after a while, becomes a compromise, where you have to understand each other and live for one another).”

He added, “Phir ek bacha aata hai, aur patni ko yeh jaan na zaruri hai ki husband career banayega toh bache ko main dekh rahi hoon. Husband, of course, saath mein dekhega. Par aaj kal sab cheezon mein pressure bohot ho gaya hai. (Then a child comes into the picture, and the wife needs to understand that if the husband is building his career, she will need to take care of the child. Of course, the husband will also be involved. But these days, there is just too much pressure in everything)."

Suniel, who will be seen in new season of Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega, admitted a lot has changed over the years, mentioning how virtual medium is giving tips “how to be a mother, how to be a father, what to eat, and what to do”.

Social media users slam him

Several people were offended by his statement and took to social media platforms, including Reddit, to express anger over his views.

“Sometimes being quiet is the wisest thing, doesn't their PR team advice them ? or even people around them … Bro should learn from his damad (son-in-law),” one wrote, with another sharing, “Don't get deceived by his looks or kind of role they play, Sunil is ultimately 60+ and has a mindset similar to many poeple in his age group.”

“Still unacceptable. My dad's 65+ and more feminist than any of the men I know,” read one comment. One mentioned, “He has turned out to be such an unlikable person.”

“Typical indian uncle mindset..not surprised,” one wrote, with another slamming, “So he’s a typical misogynist”.

An angry social media user wrote, “The more he speaks, the more despicable he gets. Misogynist prick! Their true colours.”

“After natural birth warrior story he is back with a male chauvinism anecdote! Seriously he should just stop talking,” one wrote.

Earlier this year, Suniel was called out for his “comfort of C-section” remark. Gauahar Khan also slammed him for the same. Suniel had he praised his daughter Athiya for not opting for a C-section. Gauahar said, “A what? I want to like scream at the top of my voice and say, How could you say that? Like how? There are so many myths around this topic — that if someone is having a C-section, it’s the easier option. How can there be so much misinformation? and for a male celebrity to say that, who didn’t go through pregnancy, didn’t carry a child, doesn’t know how painful C-section is.”

Suniel Shetty is married to Mana. They share two kids together: Athiya Shetty and Ahan Shetty.