Suniel Shetty recalls rejecting Border over rumours about JP Dutta's temper: ‘Usne gaali di toh main haath uthaa dunga’
Suniel Shetty recalled rejecting JP Dutta's Border initially, revealed how his mother-in-law convinced him to do the film.
Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has delivered several hits and blockbusters, including Dhadkan, Balwaan, Mohra, and more. His role in JP Dutta’s film Border was also loved by audiences. However, in a recent interview with Radio Nasha, Suniel revealed that he had initially rejected the role due to rumours about the director’s temper. (Also Read: 'Agli chutti Kashmir mein hi hogi': Defiant Suniel Shetty asks people to be fearless after Pahalgam terror attack)
Suniel Shetty reveals why he rejected Border initially
When asked why he had initially turned down the role of Bhairav Singh in Border before eventually accepting it, Suniel said, “I rejected the role because I had heard that JP Dutta was a very strict director, aur gaaliyan bhi de dete the if he got upset (he would even use abusive language if he got upset). I myself was very hot-tempered. When JP ji came to meet me, I told him, ‘I’ll get back to you.’ I then told my secretary, ‘I won’t be able to do it, kyunki usne gaali de di toh main haath uthaa dunga’ (because if he abuses me, I’ll raise my hand).”
He then recalled how the filmmaker convinced him to take on the role, “I don’t like to spoil relationships with anyone, so I thought, forget it. But JP ji was so adamant about casting me that he reached out to Bharat Shah, who knew my mother-in-law. So, through my mother-in-law, the film came back to me. She made me sit down and convinced me to do the film. I told her these are my conditions—and if any such situation arises, I’ll walk out.”
Suniel further added that from the very first day, he and the filmmaker “hit off like fire”, and expressed his deep fondness for him, recalling that even during his lowest phase, JP Dutta always cast him in films without a second thought.
About Border
The 1997 epic war film was written, produced, and directed by J. P. Dutta. Set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, the film is based on the events of the Battle of Longewala. It features Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, and Puneet Issar, alongside a supporting cast that includes Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt, and Sharbani Mukherjee.
Border was Dutta’s dream project, which went on to become an all-time blockbuster. Now, Border 2 is in the making, with Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty leading the cast. However, if reports are to be believed, Diljit has walked out of the project. Helmed by Anurag Singh and backed by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, the film is scheduled for release in cinemas on 23 January 2026.
