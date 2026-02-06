Suniel Shetty slams rumours about son Ahan Shetty's high entourage costs: ‘Don’t spread lies to hide your weaknesses’

Bollywood actor Ahan Shetty made his debut with Sajid Nadiadwala’s Tadap in 2021. However, his next film, Sanki, also produced by Sajid, was later put on hold. Reports at the time claimed that the producer had second thoughts about the project, allegedly due to Ahan’s high entourage costs. Suniel Shetty has now reacted to these rumours and set the record straight. Suniel Shetty reacts to rumours about his son, Ahan Shetty's high entourage cost. (PTI)

Suniel Shetty on Ahan Shetty's high entourage cost rumours In a conversation with Lehren Retro, Suniel addressed the claims and said, “Ahan has never gone overboard with his entourage. These are all rumours. This gossip was circulated as per the producer’s convenience. If the producer says that he can show a bill, then I will see. There the father steps in and will step in, very, very clearly. Don’t spread lies to hide your weaknesses, because it’s not fair on Ahan.”

Emphasising that the reports were baseless, Suniel cited his own example and added, “Ahan is very, very careful with his entourage. And if it’s his entourage, he will pay for it. He is aware of that. When Suniel Shetty takes his food and water from home… my staff has been told that if you are eating the unit’s food then it’s fine, but if you want to order from outside, put the bill under my name and not the producer. My staff can’t dare to do otherwise, so Ahan’s staff would definitely not do it. And Ahan has just arrived; this is his time to settle into the industry, so there are no tantrums. Ho hi nahi sakta (it’s not possible).”

About Ahan Shetty's high entourage cost rumours In 2024, Bollywood Hungama reported that Sajid Nadiadwala had put Sanki on hold due to Ahan’s alleged entourage expenses. The report claimed that while the producer managed to sell the digital rights through a bulk deal with Amazon Prime Video, the returns from satellite and digital rights were lower than expected. It further stated that Sajid grew concerned after reviewing the entourage costs billed to the production, which allegedly led him to reconsider the project.

Recently, Ahan also revealed that he was not allowed to sign any other films for four years due to his contract with Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment after Tadap. He admitted that the phase caused him to lose confidence. The actor made his comeback with Border 2. Helmed by Anurag Singh, the film also stars Varun Dhawan, Sunny Deol and Diljit Dosanjh. The war drama emerged as a box office success, collecting ₹294.25 crore domestically and ₹400 crore worldwide.