Border 2 box office collection day 12: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty film stays steady, crosses ₹285 crore

Border 2 box office collection day 12: Sunny Deol's Border 2 ushered in a tsunami at the box office in its first week. How has the film been holding up in its second week? Even though the war drama- starring Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh- has shown a dip in collections, the latest update shows that Border 2 still has the momentum to march ahead. Border 2 box office collection day 12: The film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

Border 2 box office update According to the latest update on Sacnilk, Border 2 has collected ₹ 5.75 crore on its second Tuesday in theatres. It is the same as its previous-day collection, thereby proving that the film has refused to slow down even on a weekday. The total collection of Border 2 now stands at ₹ 286.75 crore.

The film had crossed the ₹200 crore mark within six days of release. Border 2 was released in theatres on January 23. The film's opening weekend surpassed Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava and the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar in terms of weekend collections.

About Border 2 Border 2, a sequel to the 1997 blockbuster of the same name, is backed by T-Series and J P Films. It also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, Pranav Vashisht and Medha Rana in pivotal roles. The film is inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War and showcases how the Army, Navy, and Air Force fight together as one force. It brings Sunny Deol back in uniform once again.

A few days ago, Sunny was seen celebrating Border 2's success in his Instagram stories. In the clip, Sunny is seen singing and dancing while cutting the cake as everyone around him sang a playful rendition of “Happy Border to you…Happy Border to Sunny Ji.”

The actor took to social media to personally thank audiences for their overwhelming support. In a video message, he said, “Aawaz kahan tak gayi, aapke dilon tak. I am so grateful for the love and warmth you showered on my movie Border. Thank you so much for it all. (How far did my voice reach? Right into your hearts)."