Sunil Pal kidnapping case: Meerut Police declares 25,000 reward on 5 absconding accused

Police in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut have announced a reward of ₹25,000 on each of the five absconding accused in the stand-up comedian and actor Sunil Pal's kidnapping case, officials said on Tuesday. (Also read: Sunil Pal on getting kidnapped: ‘It was the worst 24 hours of my life, paid around ₹8 lakh for my freedom’) Meerut Police have named six accused in Sunil Pal's alleged kidnapping.

Meerut Police on Sunil Pal's kidnapping

Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada told PTI that the absconding individuals are Lavi Pal alias Sushant alias Himanshu, Akash alias Gola alias Deependra, Shiva, Ankit alias Pahadi, and Shubham.

“All five have been declared wanted, and efforts are underway with continuous police raids to trace and arrest them. Notably, Arjun Karnwal was earlier arrested by the Meerut police following an encounter in connection with the case,” Tada said.

Sunil Pal's kidnapping drama

Sunil Pal was allegedly abducted on December 2 after being invited under the pretense of performing at an event. The kidnappers held him hostage for nearly 24 hours and released him only after extorting ₹8 lakh in ransom.

Following this, Sunil's wife Sarita registered a zero FIR in Mumbai, which was subsequently transferred to the Lal Kurti police station in Meerut, with the local police launching an investigation into the claims.

Earlier this week, Pal took to social media to laud the efforts of UP Police, the state government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their swift action in the case.

In a similar incident, Bollywood actor Mushtaq Khan, best known for his performance as Balloo in Welcome, was also kidnapped and held hostage in western UP's Bijnor district recently.

According to police, the miscreants were also plotting to abduct veteran actor Shakti Kapoor on the pretext of inviting him to an event.