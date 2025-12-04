Search
Thu, Dec 04, 2025
Sunjay Kapur estate row: Priya Sachdev hits back at mother-in-law, claims she gets over 21 lakh every month

Sugandha Rawal
Published on: Dec 04, 2025 12:02 pm IST

Priya Sachdev's legal team claimed that Rani Kapur continues to draw money from Sunjay Kapur's company, Sona Comstar's holding firm AIPL.

The battle over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s estate has taken another dramatic turn. During a recent court hearing, Priya Sachdev hit back at her mother-in-law, Rani Kapur. Priya claimed that Rani continues to draw over 21 lakh from the company and have her personal expenses covered, just as they were when Sunjay was alive.

Amid a row over his inheritance, Sunjay Kapur's widow Priya hit back at her mother-in-law Rani's allegations in the court. (LinkedIn/Sunjay Kapur)

Priya hits back

On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court heard the latest developments in the case filed by Karisma Kapoor’s children, who have alleged that Priya has fabricated their father Sunjay Kapur’s will.

During the hearing, Priya’s legal counsel responded to Rani’s accusation that she had concealed the true extent of his wealth. Earlier this week, Rani’s lawyer had claimed that Priya withheld crucial financial details from the court and suggested there is suspicion that the funds may have been transferred abroad.

Priya’s lawyer Rajiv Nayar slammed Rani Kapur’s allegations, saying, “I have filed a detailed list of assets, and every transaction is in the list of assets… No money has been moved abroad”. Nayar termed the allegation as “baseless and reckless”.

Priya’s legal team also spoke about Rani’s allegation that Sunjay was getting a salary of 60 crore.

“Mr Kapur was a director (in AIPL0 for the year 2023-24 when he received a salary of 10 crore for that financial year. For that financial year, he also received a one-time bonus of 50 crore. Out of that, a TDS of 23.5 crore was deducted and he got 36.5 crore in hand. Out of that 28.5 crore was spent on the purchase of immovable assets, properties in London,” Nayar claimed.

The legal team claimed that even Rani continues to draw money from his company, Sona Comstar's holding firm AIPL.

He claimed that Rani Kapur herself receives 21.5 lakh per month from AIPL, “and her personal expenses continue to be paid for exactly as they were when Sunjay was alive”.

“So much for step-daughterly treatment,” he added.

Feud over Sunjay Kapur's estate

Samaira and Kiaan have filed a plea in the Delhi HC claiming that the will presented by Priya, Sunjay’s third wife, is fake. After a hearing in the case on November 17, Joint Registrar (Judicial) Gagandeep Jindal issued notices to Priya Kapur and Shradha Suri Marwah, the executor of the alleged will, on the plea and asked them to file their replies within three weeks. The plaintiffs have alleged that the will is forged and fabricated, intended to exclude them from their late father’s estate.

Sunjay was the chairman of Sona Comstar, a leading auto parts manufacturer. He died in June in London while playing a polo match. Sunjay was married to Karisma from 2003 to 2016, and they had two children together. He married Priya in 2017.

