Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol get emotional while greeting guests at Dharmendra’s prayer meet in Mumbai

Actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol were seen for the first time since the death of their father and veteran star Dharmendra as they attended a prayer meet held in his memory in Mumbai on Thursday. In a photo, which has emerged on social media, the brothers appear emotional while greeting guests at the gathering. Dharmendra’s family hosted a prayer meet on Thursday at a hotel in Mumbai.

Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol get emotional

After a private funeral, Dharmendra’s family hosted a prayer meet on Thursday at a Mumbai hotel, where members of the film industry gathered to pay their final respects to the legendary actor, who passed away on Monday at the age of 89. Several images from the prayer meet have surfaced on social media, including one that shows Sunny and Bobby meeting guests.

In the image, Sunny and Bobby are seen standing together at their father’s prayer meet, both dressed in simple white attire. Sunny, with folded hands and moist eyes, is seen greeting guests with a ‘namaste’ gesture. Bobby is seen standing close beside him, equally emotional yet composed, and is seen meeting the guests. Behind them is a large framed photograph of Dharmendra surrounded by flowers.

During the prayer meet, the whole Deol family including Sunny and Bobby appeared visibly emotional as they stood through the prayer meet, which began at 5:30 pm and concluded around 8 pm.

More a bout Dharmendra's prayer meet

Called Celebration of Life, the prayer meet was held in the lawns of Taj Lands End in Bandra. Bobby Deol, Karan Deol, and Abhay Deol were among those seen at the venue.

Beyond the family, Shah Rukh Khan’s family was also seen attending the prayer meet, marking their respect for the late legend. The gathering was also attended by Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi, Jackie Shroff, Sidharth Malhotra, Suniel Shetty, Ameesha Patel, Fardeen Khan, Nimrat Kaur, Sonu Sood, Anu Malik, Subhash Ghai, Abbas-Mastan, and Anil Sharma among others, who all came together to pay their last respects to the man who embodied the spirit of Indian cinema.

Dharmendra died at the age of 89 on November 24, days ahead of his 90th birthday on December 8. The actor was discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital earlier this month and was recuperating at home. He was cremated in Mumbai on November 25.