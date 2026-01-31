Sunny Deol breaks into song and dance, cuts cake to celebrate Border 2 success. Watch

Joining in the fun, Sunny even asked someone to feed him a piece, jokingly saying, “Mereko koi khila dega kya? (Can someone feed me the cake)”. At the end of the video, Sunny introduces his team and says, “Ye hamari team hai, and we are having a good time because aap sabko hamari ye film pasand aayi (This is our team, and we are having a great time because you all liked our film.)”

On Saturday, Sunny took to Instagram and posted a video celebrating Border 2's success in his stories. In the clip, Sunny is seen singing and dancing while cutting the cake as everyone around him sang a playful rendition of “Happy Border to you…Happy Border to Sunny Ji.”

Actor Sunny Deol is in high spirits following the blockbuster success of his latest film, Border 2. To share his excitement with fans, the veteran actor posted a fun-filled behind-the-scenes video on Instagram, capturing a lively cake-cutting celebration with his team.

On Thursday, the veteran actor took to social media to personally thank audiences for their overwhelming support. In a video message, he said, “Aawaz kahan tak gayi, aapke dilon tak. I am so grateful for the love and warmth you showered on my movie Border. Thank you so much for it all. (How far did my voice reach? Right into your hearts)."

The post was captioned, “Meri, aapki, Hamari Border2 ko itna pyaar dene ke liye, aap sab ko bohot…(For giving so much love to our Border 2, mine, yours, and ours, thank you all so much)"

Border 2 box office success As of the latest box office reports on Saturday, Border 2 has grossed an impressive total worldwide, crossing the ₹300 crore mark within its first week in theatres. The war drama has maintained strong momentum since its release on January 23, with cumulative global earnings estimated at over ₹323 crore and continuing to grow toward the ₹350 crore milestone.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 features an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in lead roles, with Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana in supporting roles. The film is a standalone sequel to J.P. Dutta’s iconic Border and expands the story to depict joint operations of the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war.