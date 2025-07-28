Sunny Deol meets Dalai Lama in Ladakh, can't stop smiling as spiritual leader makes this gesture

Actor Sunny Deol recently met Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama at a monastery and called it "a moment of deep honour". Taking to his Instagram on Monday, Sunny said that they met while he was travelling in Ladakh. Sunny Deol met Dalai Lama recently in Ladakh.

Sunny Deol meets Dalai Lama in Ladakh

In the photo, Sunny bowed near Dalai Lama who held his hand and touched it to his forehead. The actor was seen smiling. For his meeting, Sunny wore a black jacket and denims. He was greeted with a yellow shawl.

Sunny dedicates note to Dalai Lama

Sharing the picture, Sunny wrote, "A moment of deep honour and gratitude (folded hand emoji). Met His Holiness, The Dalai Lama during my journey through the serene landscapes of Ladakh. His presence, wisdom, and blessings filled my heart with peace. Truly unforgettable." He geo-tagged the location as Leh, Ladakh.

Richard Gere earlier too met Dalai Lama

Earlier this month, actor Richard Gere joined in the 90th birthday celebrations of the 14th Dalai Lama in Dharamshala. Richard had praised the Dalai Lama for his teachings and wisdom while addressing the attendees at the Tibetan spiritual leader's birthday celebration.

"We have never seen a human being like him who completely embodies selflessness, love, compassion and wisdom. When I grew up as a Christian, we understood compassion from our teacher, Jesus Christ. But I don't think we understood this combination of compassion and wisdom until we met his holiness the Dalai Lama," he had said.

About Sunny, his upcoming films

Sunny has been sharing photos as he has been shooting across Himachal Pradesh too, for his upcoming film Border 2. A sequel to his 1997 blockbuster film Border, it also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. It is directed by Anurag Singh. The upcoming film is slated to hit the big screen on January 23, 2026. Border 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J P Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta.

The first film was helmed by JP Dutta. It chronicled a pivotal chapter from the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Border earned over ₹600 million at the worldwide box office during its release.

Sunny will also star in Lahore 1947 alongside Preity Zinta. The film is helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi and is produced under Aamir Khan's production banner Aamir Khan Productions.