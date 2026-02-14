Sunny Deol reacts to Ghayal, Ghatak reference in Dhurandhar dialogue, reveals if he got royalty for it

Actor Sunny Deol has finally reacted to the viral dialogue from Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna’s film Dhurandhar, which references two of his most iconic films, Ghayal and Ghatak. Reacting to the buzz, Sunny addressed the reference and also revealed whether he received any royalty from the makers for using the titles of his classics. Sunny Deol was last seen in Border 2 which released in theatres on January 23. (PTI)

Sunny Deol reacts The dialogue, “Ghayal hoon, isiliye Ghatak hoon” from Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has been trending across social media and evoking nostalgia among fans.

In a recent interview with ANI, Sunny was asked if he had received any payment or royalty for the use of his film titles in the dialogue. Addressing the query, the actor clarified that the reference stemmed purely from admiration and not from any commercial agreement.

He shared that Aditya is a fan of his work and had included the line as a tribute, and went on to describe the gesture as “very sweet.”

Reacting to the question, the actor smiled and said he found the gesture sweet. He said, “Nahi, humare jo director hai, he is a great fan. Unhone meri picture dekhi hai aur unhone Ghayal, Ghatak, yeh sab filmein dekhi hai. So I think just out of respect, maybe he used the dialogue. I mean, they have used the titles, which is very sweet.”

It translates to, “No, our director is a great fan. He has watched my films, including Ghayal and Ghatak. So I think he used the dialogue just out of respect. I mean, they’ve used the titles, which is very sweet.”

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar, which also featured R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt, was a major box office success, minting over ₹1300 crore worldwide. A sequel - Dhurandhar: The Revenge - will release next month.

Sunny Deol’s work Sunny was last seen in the film, Border 2. Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 features an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in lead roles, with Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana in supporting roles. The film is a standalone sequel to J.P. Dutta’s iconic Border and expands the story to depict joint operations of the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. It is backed by T-Series and J P Films. While the 1997 film was based on the events of the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, Border 2 is also set against the backdrop of the same conflict. The war drama raked in good numbers at the box office since its release on January 23.

The actor will soon be seen in Lahore 1947. After much delay on the release date, Aamir Khan Productions has announced on February 9 that the period drama will hit theatres on August 13, during the Independence Day week. The film brings together Sunny Deol, director Rajkumar Santoshi and producer Aamir Khan for the first time.