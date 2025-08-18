Sunny Deol returns to Yash Raj Films after 30 years, reason will surprise you

The feud between Sunny Deol and Yash Raj Films may be old news in Bollywood circles, but it has persisted for decades. Sunny Deol has had a frigid equation with the studio since their fallout over Darr in the mid-90s. Yet, the actor walked into the YRF premises recently, and the reason was work. No, he is not signing a film with them. Instead, he went to meet composer Mithoon, who is signed for his next. Sunny Deol has not worked in a YRF film in over three decades.

Sunny meets Mithoon at YRF

Sources informed us that Sunny made a return to the Yash Raj Films studio last week, his first visit in three decades. Composer Mithoon was in talks with Sunny for the score of his planned film, Gabru. While the two were to meet at Sunny Super Sound, the studio owned by the actor, it could not work out, as Mothoon was busy composing the music for Border 2 at YRF Studios. Eventually, Sunny decided to pay him a visit himself.

The source tells us, “Sunny Deol had originally asked Mithoon to meet at Sunny Super Sound. But when Mithoon couldn’t break away from a recording session involving 80 choir singers, Deol was extremely humble and simply came down to YRF himself. There’s genuine magic between them. They’ve already proven their synergy on Gadar 2, and Mithoon’s haunting melodies in Border 2 won Sunny Deol over completely. Now, with Gabru, he insists on enlisting Mithoon for the film soundtrack.”

Mithoon is composing the score for two of Sunny Deol's upcoming films - Border 2 and Gabru.

According to the insider, the two met in the studio lobby and discussed Gabru's musical vision. The meeting lasted nearly three hours. Sunny had worked with Yash Raj Films in the 1993 hit Darr, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla. The actor was miffed with Yash Chopra and the production house over how the film turned out, with Shah Rukh stealing the limelight. The two never worked together again after that.

Mithoon's 2025

Mithoon had a strong 2025 with the success of Yash Raj Films' Saiyaara. The film is not just a box office blockbuster, grossing ₹500 crore worldwide, but also a musical hit. Mithoon composed the song Dhun for the Mohit Suri film.

Sunny Deol's upcoming work

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol starred in the actioner Jaat this year, which was a moderate success, grossing over ₹100 crore. He is now set to return to the big screen with Border 2. The sequel to JP Dutta's iconic hit Border, the film also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. Directed by Anurag Singh, it is set to release in theatres in 2026. Sunny is also playing Lord Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash.