Sunny Deol stirs the pot again, says ‘everyone knew who was right' in feud with Shah Rukh Khan, Yash Chopra

Sunny on Darr conflict

Sunny looked back at the conflict after over 30 years during a session at the News18 Summit. The Gadar actor said, “There are so many stars, I can work with any of them. I recently said that I worked with Shah Rukh in Darr, so I wouldn’t mind doing another film with him. Let’s see what we can do now.” When the actor was asked about his fight with Shah Rukh during Darr, Sunny shared that fights keep happening, and people make up as well.

He was then probed about any lingering bitterness towards either Shah Rukh or the late Yash Chopra. To which, Sunny said, “I wasn’t upset as such. Whatever happened then, it happened, that time has passed. After that, everyone knew who was right and who was wrong, so it makes no sense to repeat it all over again. Otherwise, how will we move on?”

A long-standing feud was said to have been sparked between late Yash Chopra and the two actors, Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan, due to a discrepancy in the script narration. It is believed that Sunny was not aware that his role was not as pivotal as Shah Rukh's, leading to a deep-seated resentment that lingered for years.

What do we know about Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol’s feud?

A rift emerged between Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan following the release of their 1993 thriller Darr. Sunny was unhappy with the film's narrative, which he believed glorified Shah Rukh's character - an obsessive stalker – when he was the actual hero. This creative disagreement led to a prolonged cold war between the two stars, with reports suggesting they didn't speak to each other for a staggering 16 years. During an appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, Sunny said, “At the end of the day, people loved me in the film. They loved Shah Rukh Khan as well. My only issue with the film was that I did not know they would glorify the villain. I always work in films with an open heart and believe the person. I believe in working with trust. Unfortunately, we have many actors and stars who don’t function in this manner. Maybe that’s the way they want to get their stardom”.

However, recently, Sunny expressed his desire to work with Shah Rukh again.