Sunny Deol's grand entourage includes cooks, badminton court and gym, says co-star Puneet Issar: ‘Voh raja aadmi hai’

Bollywood icon Sunny Deol, known for his action-packed roles, is now gearing up to portray Lord Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious mythological film Ramayana. While fans eagerly await his divine avatar, his Border co-star Puneet Issar recently shared an interesting anecdote about Sunny’s larger-than-life off-screen persona. Sunny Deol's grand entourage revealed by his co-star Puneet Issar.(PTI)

Puneet Issar reveals Sunny Deol's grand entourage

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Puneet opened up about Sunny’s regal lifestyle while shooting on location. He said, "Sunny raja aadmi hai. Woh jahan jaata hai raja ki tarah jata hai. Uska pura entourage chalta hai. Uske cooks bhi aayenge, badminton ka court bhi hoga, pura gym jayega (Sunny is a royal kind of man. Wherever he goes, he goes like a king. His entire entourage travels with him. His cooks will come along, there will be a badminton court, a full gym setup). So a whole truck would go, so he will ask you that I am travelling with all of this weight, if there is anything that you also want to carry so he can load it up as well and then a gym is set up."

Issar was quick to clarify that despite the grandeur, Sunny never passed the bill onto the producer. "He is like a king, an emperor. That's what Sunny is. I don't think Sunny used to put the bill on the producer. That's why I say voh raja aadmi hain (he is a royal person), all on him. Even Salman is like that. Why not? It's a requirement for them. Every star had a lot of people around them, be it."

Puneet Issar rose to fame with his portrayal of Duryodhana in B.R. Chopra’s iconic TV series Mahabharat. He also starred in major films like Coolie, Ram Jaane, and Border. In Border, he played Subedar Ratan Singh alongside Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, and Akshaye Khanna. The film was a blockbuster, and its sequel is currently in development with Sunny returning in the lead, joined by Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh.

Sunny Deol’s upcoming films

Sunny is set to take on the role of Lord Hanuman in Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The recently released first look teaser introduced Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana, with audiences particularly impressed by the film's high-end VFX. The epic will be released in two parts—one during Diwali 2026 and the second in 2027.

He will also be seen in Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, co-starring Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal, and Shabana Azmi. The film marks Preity’s return after a seven-year hiatus and is expected to release later this year. Additionally, Sunny will reprise his role in Border 2, slated for release in 2026.