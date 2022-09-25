Sunny Leone: We don’t look at social media in my house

Actor Sunny Leone understands the constant scrutiny on her three kids as she leads a public life, but she is trying hard to infuse a sense of normalcy as they grow up. The no-social-media rule at her house is for the same reason.

“Right now, my children ((Nisha, Asher and Noah) are too young to understand the scrutiny that is there in our life, and they don’t need to. We still have a little bit more time to make them understand about life and people, their own bodies and the ever changing things that are happening,” says Leone, who along with love, has faced trolling on social media.

The 41-year-old, who is married to Daniel Weber, continues, “They are between the age of four and six, it is all about them, not about us right now. Our feelings and what’s going on in the rest of the world is none of their concern at the moment right now. They need to be children right now. They don’t need to worry about the things that are happening in mommy and daddy’s life”.

Here, the actor asserts that the only thing in her mind is capturing moments of them growing up in life.

“The only thing they need to worry about is that we spend time together and how we spend time together. We don’t look at social media in my house and I don’t plan to show them for as long as I can. They don’t need to enter that world just yet,” says the actor, who took the small screen route to popularity.

Expressing her thoughts on the same, she shares, “Children must understand that mommy and daddy have to work, and that we love them very much… We talk to our children all the time about how important it is that mommy and daddy go to work. And when we promise them that they have a certain time with us, we never change. We keep our promises to our children”.

But how do you handle the negativity that comes on social media, and when family gets involved?

“Everybody who is in the entertainment field and is on social media, we are all being judged for something or the other. It’s all about understanding the science behind that negativity, which I often break down, and it is that those people don’t know me,” she says, adding, “I don’t know them and they are not just talking bad about me. They are talking about everybody. It’s like a bad circle of negativity around them. So, I don’t take it personally and I move on with my day. I think that person maybe needs a little bit of help for talking so much shit”.