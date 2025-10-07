Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari box office collection day 6: Varun, Janhvi's film holds well, beats Deva's domestic haul

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari box office collection day 6: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s romantic comedy has been facing tough competition from Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 at the box office. The film opened to mixed reviews from both critics and audiences and has been struggling to cross the ₹50 crore mark in India. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari box office collection day 6: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf in the film.

Box office collection

According to Sacnilk, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari took a decent start at the box office, collecting ₹9.25 crore on its opening day. On the second day, the film held well despite being a working day, earning ₹5.5 crore. It then saw an upward trend over the weekend, collecting ₹7.5 crore and ₹7.75 crore, respectively. However, on its first Monday, the film witnessed a sharp decline of 58.06%, earning only ₹3.25 crore.

Now, on its first Tuesday, the film managed to hold reasonably well, earning ₹2.65 crore. After six days, its total domestic collection stands at ₹35.9 crore. With this, the film has managed to surpass the domestic collection of Shahid Kapoor's Deva ( ₹34.37 crore).

The film appears to have benefited from lower ticket prices. On Tuesday, the makers announced a one-day offer, pricing tickets at just ₹99. Sharing the news on Instagram, Dharma Movies wrote, “Family time feels better at the movies! 💖 Enjoy #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari and experience pure joy at ₹99 only.” Previously, on Monday, the makers introduced a ‘Buy One Get One Free’ offer to attract audiences.

About Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film also stars Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles, alongside Maneish Paul, Abhinav Sharma, and Akshay Oberoi in key roles. Backed by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, the film tells the story of Sunny (Varun Dhawan), who is left heartbroken when his girlfriend Ananya (Sanya Malhotra) gives in to parental pressure and agrees to marry the wealthy Vikram (Rohit Saraf).

Vikram, in turn, leaves behind Tulsi (Janhvi Kapoor). Nursing their broken hearts, Sunny and Tulsi team up to crash the wedding of their exes and win back their love. The question is—can they really pull it off? While the film received criticism for its predictable storyline, Varun’s comic timing and energetic performance were appreciated by critics.