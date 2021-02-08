Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Suriya tests positive for Covid 19, Meezaan gives fans a peek into his home
bollywood

Suriya tests positive for Covid 19, Meezaan gives fans a peek into his home

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Actor Suriya tweeted to inform his fans that he had tested positive for coronavirus. Meezaan Jaaferi gave a glimpse of his home to his many fans during an Instagram live session.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:14 PM IST
Suriya tweeted to inform his fans about his Covid 19 status, Meezaan showed his fans some portions of his home during an Instagram live session.

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan pray for Uttarakhand glacier burst victims: 'Hope those missing are brought home soon'

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan took to their respective Instagram Stories to post notes of their concern for the Uttarakhand glacier burst tragedy and the victims.

Read more here

Inside Alia Bhatt's Maldivian holiday: Actor poses in bikini, dances to Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai with her girlfriends. Watch

Alia Bhatt is having the craziest time at her Maldivian holiday with her best friends and sister Shaheen Bhatt. Check out her latest photos and videos from the vacation.

Read more here

Step inside Meezaan’s house: See his huge sneaker collection, cameo by sister Alaviaa Jaaferi

During an Instagram live, Meezaan showed fans around his house, including his 'messy' room and balcony garden. His sister, Alaviaa Jaaferi, also made a brief appearance in the video.

Read more here

Suriya tests positive for coronavirus, says he is undergoing treatment

Actor Suriya took to Twitter to inform fans that he had tested positive to Covid 19. He added that he was undergoing treatment and that he was feeling much better.

Read more here

Inside Yash and Roohi's birthday party: Kareena Kapoor shares fresh pics with 'pop' Karan Johar. See here

Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and Karan Johar shared pictures from the birthday bash as Yash and Roohi Johar turned four.

Read more here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
suriya meezaan kareena kapoor karan johar alia bhatt

Related Stories

bollywood

Diljit Dosanjh responds to Kangana Ranaut's comments on TV interview: 'What is this drama?'

UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:07 PM IST
entertainment

Kunal Kemmu on web censorship: Free speech doesn't mean you can offend people

PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:05 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP