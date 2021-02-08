Suriya tests positive for Covid 19, Meezaan gives fans a peek into his home

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan pray for Uttarakhand glacier burst victims: 'Hope those missing are brought home soon'

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan took to their respective Instagram Stories to post notes of their concern for the Uttarakhand glacier burst tragedy and the victims.

Inside Alia Bhatt's Maldivian holiday: Actor poses in bikini, dances to Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai with her girlfriends. Watch

Alia Bhatt is having the craziest time at her Maldivian holiday with her best friends and sister Shaheen Bhatt. Check out her latest photos and videos from the vacation.

Step inside Meezaan’s house: See his huge sneaker collection, cameo by sister Alaviaa Jaaferi

During an Instagram live, Meezaan showed fans around his house, including his 'messy' room and balcony garden. His sister, Alaviaa Jaaferi, also made a brief appearance in the video.

Suriya tests positive for coronavirus, says he is undergoing treatment

Actor Suriya took to Twitter to inform fans that he had tested positive to Covid 19. He added that he was undergoing treatment and that he was feeling much better.

Inside Yash and Roohi's birthday party: Kareena Kapoor shares fresh pics with 'pop' Karan Johar. See here

Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and Karan Johar shared pictures from the birthday bash as Yash and Roohi Johar turned four.

