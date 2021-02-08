IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Inside Alia Bhatt's Maldivian holiday: Actor poses in bikini, dances to Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai with her girlfriends. Watch
Alia Bhatt and her friends are enjoying themselves to the fullest on their holiday in the Maldives.
Alia Bhatt and her friends are enjoying themselves to the fullest on their holiday in the Maldives.
bollywood

Inside Alia Bhatt's Maldivian holiday: Actor poses in bikini, dances to Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai with her girlfriends. Watch

Alia Bhatt is having the craziest time at her Maldivian holiday with her best friends and sister Shaheen Bhatt. Check out her latest photos and videos from the vacation.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:26 AM IST

Actor Alia Bhatt is enjoying the most fun girls trip in the Maldives. On Sunday, her friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shared pictures of the girls as they hit the beach in bright and colourful bikinis and danced with the blue ocean as their backdrop.

Alia was seen wearing a bright pink bikini with a white shrug. She wore round sunglasses, while her hair was done in beach waves as she struck some poses with the girls for selfies. Akansha was seen in a purple-coloured swimsuit while her sister Anushka Ranjan Kapoor chose a lime green one.


Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt, who is also part of the trip, shared a sweet selfie of herself in a white outfit. She, too, got showered with love and compliments for her picture.

Anushka also shared a funny Boomerang video of the girls as they danced the steps to Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel's forever favourite, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Later at night, she shared more photos as the girls got all dressed up for their dinner. Alia was seen in a white dress, wearing golden hoop earrings. Anushka chose a black crop top and a yellow skirt with a slit.


Earlier on Sunday, Alia set the internet on fire with her gorgeous pictures in a bikini. The photos showed her sitting on the beach with the bright blue ocean behind her, playing with the waves. "Blue seas and a pisces," she had captioned her post.

This is Alia and Shaheen's second trip this year after they rang in the New Year in Ranthambore National Park. They were joined by their mother Soni Razdan and Alia's boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor. His family--mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor, her husband Bharat Sahni and their daughter Samara-- had also joined them for the trip.

Also read: Anushka Sharma poses with daughter Vamika's burp cloth, shares a look inside her stunning home

Alia has a bunch of projects in the pipeline. She has Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra with Ranbir, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, SS Rajamouli's RRR and Karan Johar's Takht.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alia bhatt

Related Stories

Alia Bhatt in the Maldives with friends(Instagram/aliaabhatt )
Alia Bhatt in the Maldives with friends(Instagram/aliaabhatt )
fashion

Alia Bhatt is the most gorgeous island girl in 17k rainbow striped bikini

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:48 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt is currently vacationing in the Maldives with her friends and she took to her social media to post images of herself in a stunning rainbow striped bandeau bikini.
READ FULL STORY
Alia Bhatt is in Maldives with her friends.
Alia Bhatt is in Maldives with her friends.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt shares beautiful pics in bikini from Maldives holiday. See here

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:58 AM IST
Alia Bhatt is on a vacation in Maldives with her sister Shaheen Bhatt and friends Akansha and Anushka Ranjan Kapoor. Check out her latest pictures with her 'honeys'.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Alia Bhatt and her friends are enjoying themselves to the fullest on their holiday in the Maldives.
Alia Bhatt and her friends are enjoying themselves to the fullest on their holiday in the Maldives.
bollywood

Inside Alia Bhatt's Maldivian holiday: Bikinis, dancing and selfies

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:26 AM IST
Alia Bhatt is having the craziest time at her Maldivian holiday with her best friends and sister Shaheen Bhatt. Check out her latest photos and videos from the vacation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kartik Aaryan shared a video of him getting a rose as a gift from a little girl on Rose Day.
Kartik Aaryan shared a video of him getting a rose as a gift from a little girl on Rose Day.
bollywood

Kartik Aaryan shares throwback video of when he got a rose from a young girl

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:48 AM IST
  • Kartik Aaryan received a red rose from a young fan on Rose Day. Watch his response here. His fans, too, loved the gesture.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Kunal Kemmu entered films as a child.
Actor Kunal Kemmu entered films as a child.
bollywood

Kunal Kemmu: In the film industry, ugte suraj ko sab salaam karte hain

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:29 AM IST
Actor Kunal Kemmu talks about his lowest point in his career, and the nature of the film business which dictates careers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Pavail Gulati made his full-fledged film debut with Thappad in 2020.
Actor Pavail Gulati made his full-fledged film debut with Thappad in 2020.
bollywood

Pavail Gulati: I don’t like to constantly call people, or message them for work, have never asked directly for work

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:26 AM IST
Actor Pavail Gulati says work in Bollywood has always happened for him, he didn’t have to chase anyone.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan wrote about the Uttarakhand tragedy.
Kareena Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan wrote about the Uttarakhand tragedy.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan pray for victims of Uttarakhand glacier burst

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:48 AM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan took to their respective Instagram Stories to post notes of their concern for the Uttarakhand glacier burst tragedy and the victims.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Meezaan's sister Alaviaa Jaaferi made a brief appearance during his Instagram live.
Meezaan's sister Alaviaa Jaaferi made a brief appearance during his Instagram live.
bollywood

Inside Meezaan’s house: See his huge sneaker collection, cameo by sister Alaviaa

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:11 AM IST
  • During an Instagram live, Meezaan showed fans around his house, including his 'messy' room and balcony garden. His sister, Alaviaa Jaaferi, also made a brief appearance in the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Shriram Nene turns a year older on February 11.
Dr Shriram Nene turns a year older on February 11.
bollywood

Madhuri Dixit shares glimpse of husband Shriram Nene’s pre-birthday bash

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 09:20 PM IST
Madhuri Dixit posted a photo from her husband Dr Shriram Nene's pre-birthday party with close friends and family members. The celebrations are taking place 'in a social bubble amidst nature'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kajol shared a gorgeous picture on Instagram along with her 'Covid thoughts'.
Kajol shared a gorgeous picture on Instagram along with her 'Covid thoughts'.
bollywood

Kajol’s ‘Covid thoughts’ contain expert relationship advice. See here

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 09:04 PM IST
  • Kajol shared a stunning selfie of herself, along with her 'Covid thoughts'. She observed that perseverance is the key to many things in life, from the delicate art of crocheting to saying 'I love you'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shanaya Kapoor recently made her Instagram account public.
Shanaya Kapoor recently made her Instagram account public.
bollywood

Shanaya reveals what goes on behind the scenes of dance videos, watch bloopers

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:26 PM IST
Shanaya Kapoor took fans behind the scenes of her dance videos and shared hilarious bloopers on Instagram. Watch her new video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor Khan with son Taimur (L) and Neha Dhupia with daughter Mehr arriving at Yash and Roohi's birthday party.(Varinder Chawla)
Kareena Kapoor Khan with son Taimur (L) and Neha Dhupia with daughter Mehr arriving at Yash and Roohi's birthday party.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Yash and Roohi's birthday: Kareena’s son Taimur, Tusshar's son Laksshya attend

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 06:47 PM IST
As Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi turned four on Saturday, he hosted a birthday party for them. Many little kids of stars, including Taimur Ali Khan and Mehr Dhupia Bedi, joined the celebrations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Remo D'Souza's last directorial venture was Street Dancer 3D, starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.
Remo D'Souza's last directorial venture was Street Dancer 3D, starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.
bollywood

Remo D’Souza on racism: 'When I was growing up, people used to call me names'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 06:06 PM IST
Remo D'Souza said that he has faced racism from an early age. While he would ignore the comments when he was younger, he now feels that he should not have allowed anyone to call him names.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amitabh Bachchan with Ajay Devgn shooting for Mayday.(Varinder Chawla)
Amitabh Bachchan with Ajay Devgn shooting for Mayday.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan shoots for Mayday with Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 05:32 PM IST
Actor Amitabh Bachchan was spotted in Mumbai on Sunday as he shot for his upcoming film Mayday with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tiger Shroff posing in the pool.
Tiger Shroff posing in the pool.
bollywood

Tiger Shroff drops pool photo online, sister Krishna’s ex Eban Hyams comments

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 05:23 PM IST
Tiger Shroff showed off his perfectly sculpted physique in a new photo on Instagram. The picture drew praise from his fans and followers. His sister Krishna Shroff's ex-boyfriend, Eban Hyams, also dropped a comment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Meezaan and Navya Naveli Nanda have been linked together for a while now.
Meezaan and Navya Naveli Nanda have been linked together for a while now.
bollywood

Jaaved Jaaferi reacts to son Meezaan, Navya Naveli Nanda’s relationship rumours

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 04:16 PM IST
Jaaved Jaaferi refuted rumours of Meezaan and Navya Naveli Nanda being in a relationship and said that they are just 'good friends' who have known each other from their school days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neha Sharma and Sidharth Malhotra in a still from Thoda Thoda Pyaar.
Neha Sharma and Sidharth Malhotra in a still from Thoda Thoda Pyaar.
bollywood

Thoda Thoda Pyaar teaser: Sidharth Malhotra, Neha Sharma unite for a love story

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 04:13 PM IST
Sidharth Malhotra and Neha Sharma will now be seen in a music video, Thoda Thoda Pyaar. The romantic song will release ahead of the Valentine's Day on February 12.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP